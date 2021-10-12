Avature Launches Full Range of Integrated WeChat Recruitment Marketing Capabilities to Transform How Organizations Connect with Professionals in China

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avature, a leading enterprise SaaS platform for talent acquisition and talent management, announces the launch of a full suite of recruitment marketing capabilities for WeChat. The new offering gives Avature customers access to features aimed at boosting their social reach to the 1.2 billion active monthly users of the leading social messaging app, improving candidate engagement in increasingly competitive employment markets throughout Asia.

The cross-platform solution allows customers to easily promote open positions and recruiting events on WeChat, and send WeChat messages to candidates directly from the Avature platform. Designed to facilitate a broad range of recruiting initiatives for Avature's local Chinese customers, the solution has also been adopted by leading multinationals facing increasingly competitive recruiting challenges in the Chinese market, including Pfizer and Walmart.

Features such as embedded customizable microsites and landing pages will allow customers to showcase their unique employer brands within the WeChat network and source any talent segment, from interns to advanced professionals.

The solution provides seamless data flow between WeChat and theAvature platform, giving recruitment teams access to key metrics and insights into candidate conversion rates, source effectiveness and the ROI of recruitment marketing activities in real time.

"The competition for talent in major Asian markets, and particularly China, has never been fiercer," said Avature CEO, Dimitri Boylan. "Expanding our CRM capabilities to make use of WeChat's vast network to engage new candidates dramatically improves our customers' ability to recruit in these critical markets."

About Avature

Pioneer of CRM technology for recruiting, Avature is a highly configurable enterprise SaaS platform for talent acquisition and talent management that drives innovation in the HCM software space. Founded by Dimitri Boylan, Avature empowers the leading-edge HR strategies of over 650 enterprise-level customers, including 110 of the Fortune 500 and 28 of the Forbes Global 100, in more than 164 countries and 30 languages.

Avature's solutions include shared services sourcing, applicant tracking, video interviewing, campus and events recruiting, employee referral management, social onboarding, branded employee engagement and performance management, employee mobility and contingent workforce management. Avature delivers its services from its private cloud, located in data centers in the US, Europe and Asia, and has offices in Buenos Aires, London, Madrid, Malaga, Melbourne, Munich, New York, Paris and Shenzhen.

