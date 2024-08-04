AVEALTO Has Completed Core R&D and is Now Ready To Bring Transformative Emerging Telecom Technology To The The World

The World Economic Forum recently announced HAPS as one of the “Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2024”. AVEALTO has believed in the benefits of HAPS from our founding, and we are ready to set up our first commercial factory in the UK.

—

AVEALTO Ltd., a UK-based company, was formed to design, build and operate a fleet of high altitude Wireless Infrastructure Platform vehicles (“WIPS”), also often called High Altitude Platforms (“HAPS”), in order to help close the Digital Divide.

The World Economic Forum recently announced HAPS as one of the “Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2024”:

https://www.weforum.org/publications/top-10-emerging-technologies-2024/digest/

The World Economic Forum website section related to this announcement stated the HAPS had: “connectivity, and performance that are unmatched by satellites and terrestrial networks; High Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS) can fill a crucial niche…”

AVEALTO believed in the benefits of HAPS and has been testing real time flight hardware for many years to complete the development of their Wireless Infrastructure Platform (“WIP”) type HAP. Recent trials conducted with our subscale vehicle at our test site in Snowdonia, Wales, UK have been successful.

AVEALTO is now ready to setup a UK based factory and begin production of the full size commercial WIP type HAP vehicles, which will be 100 meters (331 feet) long. AVEALTO has launched a fundraising round for that purpose.

“We appear to be years ahead of other potential HAP operators to provide telecom and internet infrastructure in unserved and underserved regions. This technology can help close the Digital Divide and open new markets valued at over $90 billion USD annual revenue.” said Walt Anderson – Founder & Managing Director of AVEALTO Ltd.

AVEALTO has customers waiting in many parts of the world, but has focused on Southeast Asia, which it believes will be its largest market. Recent talks with future customers and regulators in Indonesia, Malaysia and other Southeast Asian countries have been very positive. Governments are ready to help close the Digital Divide in their countries and are excited that AVEALTO’s transformative technology can be a big part of the solution.

The company will offer wholesale telecom and internet infrastructure to existing telecom operators at a substantially lower price than legacy satellite-based systems. Telecom operators worldwide are being encouraged by their regulators to open previously unserved regions but it is not profitable for these operators to use satellite backhaul. In regions it will serve, which now have only satellites access, AVEALTO is expected to be the lowest cost and highest quality option to provide infrastructure to telecom operators

SOURCE: AVEALTO Ltd.

https://www.avealto.com/



For additional information contact:

Name: Thomas A. Olson - Director of Business Development

Email: thomasolson@avealto.com

Contact: +1 786.870.0208

About the company: Avealto Ltd. was founded with the purpose of connecting the unconnected, serving the underserved, and bringing the rest of the world into the Global Conversation. We hope you’ll join us.

Contact Info:

Name: Thomas Andrew Olson

Email: Send Email

Organization: Avealto Ltd.

Website: https://avealto.com



Release ID: 89137366

Should you come across any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within this press release's content, we urge you to reach out without delay by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our committed team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to resolve any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information remains our utmost priority.