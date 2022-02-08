Avealto Wireless Infrastructure Platform Design Gets Top Review in Independent Evaluation

AVALIANT of Bellevue, Washington, USA, conducted an independent evaluation of AVEALTO’s technologies. The report concludes that: “After examining the competitive HAPS vehicles in the Helium Filled Airship category and the Solar powered lightweight aircraft category the AVEALTO HAPS vehicle is the most capable”.

—

AVEALTO Ltd., a UK-based company, was formed to design, build and operate a fleet of Wireless Infrastructure Platforms vehicles - also called High Altitude Platform (HAP) vehicles - which can transparently replace point-to-point satellite services at a much lower cost, and with higher quality service.

In the late fall of 2021, AVALIANT Engineering Services of Bellevue, Washington, USA, conducted a comprehensive independent evaluation of AVEALTO’s vehicle and telecom payload technologies. The recently completed report concludes that: “After examining the competitive HAPS vehicles in the Helium Filled Airship category and the Solar powered lightweight aircraft category the AVEALTO HAPS vehicle is the most capable”.

AVEALTO began flight testing on June 28th, 2021 under the supervision of the UK Civil Aviation Authority (“CAA”), with the goal of obtaining UK Flight Approval. The company expects to begin commercial services by end of 1st quarter of 2023, years ahead of other HAP vehicle developers.

As part of their evaluation, AVALIANT considered other companies that are attempting to develop commercially viable HAP vehicles. “The HAPS competitors included balloon and solar powered light aircraft”. The report concluded: “From the perspective of HAPS competitors AVEALTO appears to have the advantage”.

Google Loon promoted an unworkable balloon based HAP technology and unrealistic business model for over 8 years. Loon closed operations in January of 2021. Loon CEO Alastair Westgarth claimed they “could not get costs low enough to build a long-term sustainable business.” Public statements made by Loon management were not accurate, and were harmful to all other companies developing HAP technologies. AVALIANT compared the Loon technology to AVEALTO and concluded: “Loon was a balloon with less payload power and capacity and had no propulsion capability to maintain station keeping. The AVEALTO HAP has much greater payload power”.

The AVALIANT report also identified opportunities for AVEALTO to carry profitable secondary payloads for: Earth Observation, Air Quality Monitoring, IoT connectivity and Disaster Response/Emergency Management.

Over 3 billion people in the world do not have routine access to the internet. In addition, hundreds of millions of people in remote areas must rely on high cost satellite links. The successful implementation of AVEALTO Wireless Infrastructure will help close the Digital Divide.

AVALIANT Engineering Services is a world-class resource and solutions provider. Avaliant's best-in-class expertise has achieved success in: Space, Aviation, Communications, Manufacturing, Software and Integrated Network & Storage systems. The AVALIANT evaluation report was commissioned and funded by STARBRIDGE CAPITAL, an early investor in AVEALTO Ltd.

AVEALTO is a member of: GVF Global Satellite Industry Association, and ASIA PACIFIC SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COUNCIL.

SOURCE: AVEALTO Ltd. For additional information contact:

https://www.avealto.com/ Thomas A. Olson - Director of Business Development

thomasolson@avealto.com

Contact Info:

Name: Thomas Andrew Olson

Email: Send Email

Organization: Avealto Ltd.

Address: 5 St. Johns Ln, London, EC1M 4BH, UK

Phone: +1 9175898370

Website: https://avealto.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/avealto-wireless-infrastructure-platform-design-gets-top-review-in-independent-evaluation/89063136

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89063136