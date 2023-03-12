AVEALTO Wireless Infrastructure Platform to Operate in Indonesia

AVEALTO LIMITED has selected Indonesia as its first market to provide services with its Wireless Infrastructure Platform vehicles which will provide an alternative to high cost LEO, MEO and GEO satellite services.

SATELLITE 2023 -WASHINGTON DC – March 13, 2023

AVEALTO LIMITED has selected Indonesia as its first market to provide services with its Wireless Infrastructure Platform vehicles which will provide an alternative to high cost LEO, MEO and GEO satellite services. Initial commercial service operations are planned for early 2025

AVEALTO Ltd., a UK-based company, was formed to design, build and operate a fleet of high altitude Wireless Infrastructure Platform vehicles (“WIPS”). also often called High Altitude Platforms (“HAPS”), These WIP vehicles can transparently replace point-to-point satellite services at a lower cost, with a higher quality service.

The Indonesian archipelago is a challenging place to provide full coverage, with more than 6,000 inhabited islands, and the 4th largest population in world. Indonesia is a sophisticated telecom market with multiple competing operators. Avealto will offer cost effective infrastructure to these operators in remote regions. Avealto is excited that our innovative technology can be a part of helping to close the Digital Divide in Indonesia.

“Avealto’s technology development was focused entirely on the telecommunications market with a vehicle designed and optimized for that purpose. I believe that we are now years ahead of any other high altitude vehicle developers.”

Walt Anderson - Founder & Managing Director AVEALTO Ltd.

AVEALTO was formed in April of 2013 and has flown multiple test vehicles prior to completing initial R&D. Avealto WIP vehicles will be fabricated in the United Kingdom. The increase of internet usage worldwide has created huge unserved and underserved markets worldwide.

About Us: Avealto Ltd. was founded with the purpose of connecting the unconnected, serving the underserved, and bringing the rest of the world into the Global Conversation. We hope you’ll join us.

