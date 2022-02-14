Aventis Aligns Itself With Advancing AI In Light Of Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 February 2022 - Aventis Graduate School has aligned itself with the advancing Artificial Intelligence (AI) surrounding the thriving age of digitalisation, following Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's announcement regarding Singapore's readiness to deploy AI at a national scale. A leading education partner offering part-time studies in Singapore , Aventis developed two Graduate Diploma programmes designed to enable students to master the practical understanding of AI, seeing as it is being integrated as well as deployed into a variety of sectors in today's modern world - AI Strategy in Business and Data Science & Artificial Intelligence.





Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan, has emphasised the importance for university students to develop deep technical skills in areas surrounding AI, machine learning, and data analytics - to name a few. As AI is a powerful tool that is transforming the business landscape, Aventis' AI Graduate Diploma courses will equip students with the necessary expertise to make full use of the workforce multiplier. The Graduate Diploma in AI Strategy in Business seeks to provide students with a nuanced understanding of AI's practical impacts on an organisation and how to utilise this understanding in terms of evaluating business models for organisational growth. On the other hand, the Graduate Diploma in Data Science & Artificial Intelligence is designed for students to master data science through various aspects such as working hands-on with machine learning models while utilising Python, a high-level programming language.





The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly increased the need for innovation and digitalisation worldwide, leveraging technology to transform the economy and improve lives. Hence, AI can be seen playing a pivotal role in the future for many industries such as the business sector, surging the need for more working individuals equipped with in-depth knowledge surrounding the use of AI. As a result, Aventis has developed an AI syllabus in which students learn the latest AI trends, their current landscape, and their application in business strategy – enabling students to utilise practical AI strategies for their businesses. While Aventis tackled the struggles of learning amid the pandemic through the implementation of online Zoom classes, students can still have hands-on experimentation on AI and machine learning through the online model, Python.





Aventis Graduate School is a leading international graduate business institution with over 15 years of successful track record, helping students succeed career-wise by aligning goals with their 3 pillars - aspire, achieve, accomplish. They offer 50 programmes across various courses of study, such as part-time MBAs in Singapore . Other higher education includes graduate diplomas, specialised masters, doctorate, and executive education.





For more information on Aventis Graduate School and the comprehensive range of programmes, please visit https://www.aventis.edu.sg/ or download the brochure.

