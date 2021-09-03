Aver to Offer Digital, Covid-19 Vaccination Verification Service

Aver Identity Management Provider to add COVID-19 Vaccine Card verification to their services. Near-Instant feedback for businesses that are requiring vaccine card status before attendance at events and office access.

Aver is excited to introduce an industry first, a digital COVID-19 vaccination verification. Aver’s AI technology allows user to upload their vaccination card from their phone and get near-instant results to ensure authenticity and validity.

Concerns over the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases due to the highly contagious delta variant are sending corporate return-to-work policies askew.

In the last few weeks, a handful of the most influential tech companies including Google and Apple, delayed their return dates from September to October. On Wednesday, Lyft CEO Logan Green announced it will push its September return date by six months until February 2, 2022.

New York City is set to require proof of Covid-19 vaccination for a range of indoor activities beginning Aug. 16, with full enforcement beginning Sept. 13, which means residents and visitors are going to need to carry their proof of vaccination most of the time.

With the push for office re-openings mixed with new variant concerns, Aver is glad to offer this service and ensure we serve businesses that choose to require vaccinations, but to do it digitally and even safer. With a users' smartphone, they can quickly upload their vaccination card before an event and get a "checkmark" if it has been verified or not. This will greatly reduce verify time for the business and the end-users that have to manage their vaccine card through numerous activities.

Integration is just a click away for existing customers and a few minutes of development time for new ones. Using the Aver API, the process seamlessly integrates into all iOS apps and websites.

