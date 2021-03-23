AVerMedia adds two high-performing webcams to its portfolio for video conferencing from anywhere

The PW310P and PW315 cater for beginner and professional users wanting to connect seamlessly via video, sharing uninterrupted content

TAIPEI, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AVerMedia Technologies Inc., a leader in digital audio and video, is today announcing the newest additions to its webcam product family: the PW310P and PW315. These two high-performing webcams are designed to deliver the best streaming experience for home offices, virtual classrooms, personal and professional calls and more. They complete AVerMedia's line up of webcams for beginners, intermediate, and advanced users, no matter what your video or streaming needs may be.



Connect seamlessly from home

Video conferencing is a lifeline for personal interaction with colleagues and businesses across all verticals needing to connect. For those who have never used a webcam until now, the AVerMedia PW310P is suitable for such beginners who work from home, join virtual education lessons or connect with their GP for an appointment.

It's designed for easy usage -- simply plug in and play. No installation is required, instead just connect to the computer via USB. The PW310P is also optimised for seamless video quality, with minimal disruption due to poor connectivity, whether users are joining a class or a calling a colleague.

The PW310P is also enabled with autofocus, a feature that allows users to quickly adjust focus to ensure videos are always sharp and clear if you are presenting near or far from the screen.

Professional connections

For more advanced streaming, the AVerMedia PW315 is an intermediate-level camera for professionals, such as medical staff and educators, or content creators seeking higher-quality audio and video. This webcam provides clarity and smoothness at all streaming angles by delivering 60fps and full 1080p HD video simultaneously. Users will no longer have to put up with lag or distortion during online video calls.

The PW315 also comes with an F2.2 aperture and 95-degree wide-angle lens, meaning users can easily set up presentations in more confined spaces, capturing more background or more users in a socially distanced setting.

For teachers, a wider angle means it's much easier to share more information on a whiteboard or physical presentation, resulting in a better experience for the student. Additionally, the latest CamEngine software in the PW315 provides Digital Pan, Tilt, and Zoom (ePTZ) and AI motion tracking features to elevate the user experience while maintaining excellent video quality, even when zooming in.

The AI motion tracking feature will also unlock the auto-framing function, tracking the users' or guests' face and mouth movements to keep them perfectly in the frame whilst speaking. Even if educators are moving around whilst teaching, they will remain in shot.

The 360-degree swivel design, flexible mounting option and 1/4" thread tripod support makes getting the perfect shooting angle simple. For content creators, this puts even more creative framing and visual effects capabilities in their hands.

"With the launch of these two new devices, can now offer something for everyone with a complete webcam portfolio," said Michael Kuo, President and CEO of AVerMedia. "High quality audio and video is essential for those in business and education to operate efficiently and productively as working and learning from anywhere becomes the norm."

PW315 Product Specifications PW310P Product Specifications 1080p video quality 1080p video quality F2.2 aperture A 78-degree field-of-view 95-degree wide-angle lens Autofocus lens Video setting adjustment A 360-degree swivel design AI noise reduction Dual stereo microphone Fixed-focus and AI motion tracking Privacy shutter Dual microphones Video setting adjustment Built-in privacy shutter USB Connection ePTZ (Digital Pan, Tilt, and Zoom) Mounting support for easy attachment to PCs/laptops 360-degree swivel Compatible with Zoom, Skype, MSTeams, Google Hangouts 1/4" thread tripod support

USB Interface

Compatable with Zoom, Skype, MSTeams, Google Hangouts



Pricing and Availability

The AVerMedia PW315 and PW310P are available immediately in Taiwan online store. For more information on AVerMedia products, please visit www.avermedia.com/gb/.

The Live Streamer CAM 513, part of AverMedia's webcam portfolio launched in 2020, has also been officially certified by Zoom Video Communications, ensuring that its features can be seamlessly integrated with the Zoom platform.

About AVerMedia Technologies, Inc.

Established in Taiwan in 1990, AVerMedia is a leader in Digital Video and Audio Convergence Technology. The company provides cutting-edge, high-quality audio and video peripherals, professional capturing and streaming solutions, and more. AVerMedia is committed to providing rich experiences in content creation, video communication, and collaboration, all delivered via innovative and environmentally friendly solutions. The company is highly involved in the community and social responsibilities, and it partners with ODMs for the development of AVerMedia's technologies for integrated applications.