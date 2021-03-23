AVerMedia Introduces The New high-performing FHD Webcam: PW315

The Perfect Gear for Live Streaming, Content Creating, and More

BANGKOK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AVerMedia Technologies, Inc., a leader in digital audio and video products, is pleased to introduce the newest addition to its webcam family: PW315. The high-performing FHD webcam is designed to deliver the best streaming experience for personal streaming studios, home offices, virtual classrooms, and more. With this latest release, AVerMedia now offers a wide range of beginner, intermediate, and advanced webcams that cater to all different streaming needs.



PW315 Full HD Webcam | Engaging With Your Audience Wow your audience with a quality virtual event

Professional Connections | FHD Webcam PW315

The AVerMedia PW315 is a wide-angle streaming webcam that is devised to provide clarity and smoothness at all angles. It delivers 60 frames per second at full HD video and allows a 95-degree field of view with an F2.2 aperture. This plug-and-play webcam is easy to set up in tight spaces and pleasantly fits more people or background into the frame, even in a socially distanced setting. Using PW315, whether streamers or office employees, no one would need to worry about lag or distortion during their live streams or video calls.

To elevate the production value of live streams for content creators and streamers, besides providing a series of visual effects and creative filters, the latest AI-tech CamEngine software in PW315 offers advanced features like AI motion tracking and electronic Pan, Tilt, and Zoom (ePTZ). When auto-framing is enabled, it will track the facial and lip movement of all participants to keep the main speaker perfectly within the frame during streams. More importantly, even when the main speaker is moving around or performing during streams, the audience can follow easily.

Last of all, just like the other AVerMedia webcams in the product family, the AVerMedia PW315 can be rotated 360-degree and has a 1/4 tripod screw thread on the bottom to fit whatever video or streaming needs may be.

All AVerMedia webcams are compatible with major video conferencing software, including Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, and Google Hangouts. No matter what levels of experience or the needs might be, AVerMedia Technologies has a webcam to ease the virtual meeting experience.

The AVerMedia PW315 is now available online at JIB, Lazada, and more. For more information on AVerMedia products, please visit https://www.avermedia.com/th/

Large Quantity Sales Contact: Vanness Hsu, vanness.hsu@avermedia.com

Local Distributor: Macrocare, Connext IT

