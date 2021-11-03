AVerMedia Launches DualCam PW313D, Designed to Create Impressive Presentations

TAIPEI, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AVerMedia Technologies, Inc., a leader in audiovisual technology, is pleased to introduce the DualCam PW313D to Australia Market. PW313D is a 2-in-1 webcam equipped with two cameras that stream different perspectives simultaneously. Users can share video of themselves, objects or documents on their desk on almost any popular video conferencing or live streaming platform, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Google Meet.



PW313D is a 2-in-1 webcam for video conference and online class.

PW313D integrates two cameras, one with a 2-megapixel and the other with 5-megapixel sensor. It allows teachers to interact with students while easily sharing images of handwriting, teaching aids, documents, or more. Businesses can also use the PW313D, to show clients presentations or products. With these simultaneous live images users can create more effective and engaging presentations that draw audiences in and build a stronger connection between them.

Both of the PW313D's cameras are autofocus and can be rotated to the optimal angle. They have built-in privacy shutters, so video will not be unintentionally shared and users' privacy will be protected when the webcam is not in use. The PW313D also has two built-in omnidirectional microphones with AI-powered noise reduction, offering wide-ranging, immersive audio. Its compact design allows users to take it with them and stream from any location. Setup is extremely simple, requiring only a plug and play USB 2.0 connection, and placement on a monitor or tripod using the built-in universal monitor mount with a standard tripod screw hole.

PW313D users can download AVerMedia's free CamEngine 4 software to access a variety of settings and features and create even more customizable, professional-looking video experiences. Features include a newly-redesigned, user-friendly interface, image rotation, picture-in-picture, keystone correction, and image annotation.

The PW313D joins AVerMedia's webcam lineup to form a complete, easy-to-use audiovisual solution. AVerMedia conferencing products are all extremely simple to set up, so anyone can connect with ease, whether for work or leisure.

About AVerMedia Technologies, Inc.

AVerMedia empowers people to easily connect and boldly create through innovative audiovisual technology. Our solutions help people work productively, build new relationships, and expand their horizons in ways that weren't possible before. Our products include a wide range of powerful yet easy-to-use devices such as webcams, video capture cards, and microphones for content creators, schools, and businesses. We also provide hardware design services for a range of AI and IoT applications, from smart retail to smart cities.