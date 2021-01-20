AVerMedia Launches the Live Streamer CAM 513 -- 4k UHD, Wide-angle Lens Webcam with Exclusive Camengine Software

TAIPEI, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AVerMedia Technologies, Inc., a leader in digital audio and video, announced the launch of the Live Streamer CAM 513, the latest addition to AVerMedia's webcam family. The CAM 513 is a plug-and-play webcam with 4K UHD video capabilities, which has an integrated wide-angle lens, privacy shutter, dual stereo microphones, and a 360-degree swivel design.



The Live Streamer CAM 513 is here to help users harnessing the power of 4K Ultra HD with ePTZ and AI motion tracking features.

The CAM 513 takes full advantage of its Sony Exmor R 4K CMOS and F2.8 aperture to deliver top of the line, pristine 4K video quality for live streaming and video collaboration. The 94-degree wide angle lens lets users capture more of what's important and makes the CAM 513 perfect for setting up in tighter spaces. Not to mention, it is compatible with most third-party software like Streamlabs OBS, XSplit, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and more.

Besides, AVerMedia has added the new ePTZ and AI motion tracking features to its exclusive CamEngine software for use with the CAM 513. Aside from the various image settings, stickers, and filters, with the ePTZ feature, users can now make presets for different zoom portions of the screen.

In all, the CAM 513 brings 4K ultra-high-definition videos to users without the need for an expensive DSLR video camera. For the users who are looking for that missing piece to complete their setup and 4K collection, the search is over: The Live Streamer CAM 513 is here.

Live Stream CAM 513 Features

4K UHD Videos

94-degree Wide Field of View

Privacy Shutter

360-degree Swivel Design

CamEngine with AI Tracking Technology

Plug and Play

Product Details

USB Support: 3.0 (doesn't support 2.0)

Image sensor: Sony Exmor R 4K CMOS

Image resolution: 8 MP

Max frame rate: 3840*2160 @ 30fps, 1920*1080 @ 60fps

Lens F#: 2.8

Focus method (Lens Type): Fixed Focus

Field of view: Diagonal 94-degree

Video mode: MJPEG and UYVY

Minimum working distance: 10 cm

Minimum illumination: 1.4 lx

UVC support: Yes

Dimensions (W x D x H): 130 * 52.6 *29 mm (5.12 * 2.07 * 1.14 in) (Without Base)

To keep up with AVerMedia, please visit their official website at https://www.avermedia.com/

Related Links :

https://www.avermedia.com