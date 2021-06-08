Empowering creators to take complete control of their creative journeys and bring many possibilities to audio music in live streams.

TAIPEI, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AVerMedia Technologies, Inc., a leader in digital audio and video, today announced it has launched the Live Streamer NEXUS and Live Streamer MIC 330, the latest additions to AVerMedia's ecosystem. A game changer control center/audio mixer for live content creation on YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, or any streaming platform and a dynamic microphone ready to help creators make their voices be heard.



AVerMedia launches Live Streamer NEXUS and MIC 330, a content creator control center/6-track audio mixer and a dynamic XLR microphone

The NEXUS (AX310) is a control center that features audio mixing up to 6 tracks. 3 of the tracks are inputs from physical sources (Optical, line-in, and XLR), and the other 3 are virtual tracks that route from/to the streaming PC. Creators can customize the 6 tracks into 2 independent audio mixes, one to their live streams for their audience and the other one to their headsets.

The NEXUS control center consists of a 5" IPS touch screen and 4 dedicated function buttons. Together with its NEXUS app, creators can take full control of customizing the panel interface and even their live streams with the popular creative and streaming software integrations like OBS, Streamlabs OBS, RECentral, YouTube, Twitch, Spotify, and plenty more to come.

Audio is king, especially for content creators during their live sessions. The Live Streamer MIC 330, aka the dynamic XLR microphone (AM330), is here to help creators sounding as best as they can and focusing on creating with minimal hassle. Its built-in pop filter adds an extra layer of protection to help creators filtering out those plosive sounds to keep their viewers' ears happy. To empower content creators to boldly create and truly take control of their live creations, AVerMedia has proudly developed a first-of-its-kind control center/audio mixer and a broadcast-quality dynamic XLR microphone. These two key elements make the AVerMedia studio and ecosystem a complete experience and better meet the needs of our valued content creators.

The Live Streamer NEXUS and MIC 330 are now available online. To discover more about AVerMedia and its products, please visit the links below:

AVerMedia Thailand: SIGN UP

Live Streamer NEXUS (AX310): BUY NOW

Live Streamer MIC 330 (AM330): BUY NOW