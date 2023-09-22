Avery Restaurant Consulting Announces New Hampshire Client Excellence Award Win

Avery Restaurant Consulting (617-970-8566), a specialist hospitality consulting firm, has announced that one of their longstanding clients, Prime at Sky Meadow, in New Hampshire, has won two Awards of Excellence for 2023.

—

Avery Restaurant Consulting believes the restaurant’s recent wins—for both the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence 2023 and the DiRōNA Award of Excellence 2023—serve as a testament to their work as a hospitality consulting agency. Avery Restaurant Consulting is also using this opportunity to announce they are expanding their consulting services so that they can better help both opening, new and established restaurants and bars in New Hampshire.

For more details, visit https://www.averyrestaurantconsulting.com/

Avery Restaurant Consulting provided Prime at Sky Meadow—a high-end restaurant inside the Sky Meadow Country Club—their in-depth food and beverage and operations and management consulting services in order to improve both the quality of their menu and service, and their behind-the-scenes workflow and cost efficiency. They believe these changes led directly to their two recent wins, their increasing patronage and their rising scores on common platforms like OpenTable, where they now hold a 4.9-star rating.

As Avery Restaurant Consulting specializes in hospitality, they appreciate the unique challenges faced by restauranteurs in the competitive and fast-paced industry and believe that they can look objectively at all parts of their business to ensure their success. To that end, they are also committed to improving, updating and expanding their services so that they can better assist their clients.

In addition to food and beverage and operations and management consulting, Avery Restaurant Consulting can now offer concept development consultations for restaurants that are in the process of opening their doors. Two other focused consultation services include their staff training and retention services—which they see as being key in an industry well-known for its high turnover—and their marketing and re-tooling consultations, which are ideal for restaurants who need to rebrand and reach a new audience.

Avery Restaurant Consulting is confident that with their new services, they can continue to work harder for their clients and ensure future successes like Prime at Sky Meadow’s recent wins.

Jason Carron, the Founder and Lead Consultant at Avery Restaurant Consulting, said, “With over 30 years of experience in the service and hospitality industry, we dedicate our services to creating and implementing necessary procedures and culture for your business’ success. We take time to understand not only your concept, but your vision and how to communicate that vision to your guests.”

Interested readers can find out more at https://www.averyrestaurantconsulting.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Jason Carron

Email: Send Email

Organization: Avery Restaurant Consulting

Address: Reading, MA, Reading, MA 01867, United States

Website: https://www.averyrestaurantconsulting.com/



Release ID: 89107491

If there are any deficiencies, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the information presented in this press release, we kindly request that you promptly inform us by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team is committed to addressing any identified issues within 8 hours to guarantee the delivery of accurate and reliable content to our esteemed readers.