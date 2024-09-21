Avery Restaurant Consulting Expands Back-Office Support, Staff Training Service

Avery Restaurant Consulting (+16179708566) announces updates to its operations and management advisory services for hospitality businesses in the Concord, NH, area.

—

The service updates are intended to help more restaurants improve operational efficiency, covering everything from kitchen setups and inventory management to budget control and workflow optimization. The Avery team can help restaurant managers remodel their businesses to provide better customer service while generating larger income and reducing wasted resources.

More details can be found at https://www.averyrestaurantconsulting.com

New clients are invited to schedule a consultation via the website and request a complimentary quote for the company's consulting program. They will take advantage of Avery's deep knowledge of what it takes to succeed in the highly competitive restaurant industry, identifying gaps and helping to implement changes across every aspect of business operations, from recruitment and training to integrating kitchen and back-office technology.

According to data from the National Restaurant Association, restaurant revenues are set to reach record levels (approximately $1.1 trillion) in 2024. This is in part fueled by an increase in delivery, carry-out, and drive-through services among millennials and Generation Z adults and technological advances in apps and loyalty programs that are stimulating off-premises aspects of restaurant operations. Despite this, only 27% of surveyed establishments expect to be more profitable this year, highlighting the challenges of rising food costs and wage increases.

Avery's operational and management consulting team recognizes that a well-designed, expertly-run kitchen will always be the key to any successful restaurant. The company can help set up kitchens from scratch or suggest amendments to current facilities, advise on strategies to keep inventory low and recommend methods to build toward a faster, more efficient service. Avery also offers guidance on menus and recipes.

The consultants highlight that these changes should be backed by a more efficient back-office setup. Avery can set up point-of-sale systems such as Oracle MICROS Simphony - a single cloud-based platform that enables owners to run and coordinate back office, front-of-house, and kitchen operations. MICROS incorporates real-time table management, reservations, and waitlist management alongside analytics and reporting features.

Clients also receive guidance on dining room operations.

A spokesperson says, “Avery Consulting can set you up for success by proper guidance and training of your front of house staff, which will streamline your operation and turn the dining room and bar into a profit maker. From the smile at the front door to the placing of the dinnerware, we are here for you with hands-on staff training, selling techniques, and product knowledge.”

For more information, go to https://www.averyrestaurantconsulting.com

Contact Info:

Name: Jason Carron

Email: Send Email

Organization: Avery Restaurant Consulting

Address: Reading, MA, Reading, MA 01867, United States

Website: https://www.averyrestaurantconsulting.com



Release ID: 89141748

In the event of any inaccuracies, problems, or queries arising from the content shared in this press release, we encourage you to notify us immediately at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our diligent team will be readily available to respond and take swift action within 8 hours to rectify any identified issues or assist with removal requests. Ensuring the provision of high-quality and precise information is paramount to us.