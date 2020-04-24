Aviation Week Network Hosts Interactive Complimentary Webinars Offering Insight From Industry Leaders on COVID-19

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network is hosting a series of complimentary webinars that share valuable insight from industry leaders and Aviation Week editors on how to grapple with the COVID-19 crisis and what’s next for aviation MRO. The webinars are both interactive, offering participants the opportunity to learn and share knowledge, and on demand, allowing viewers to access after the air date.



The week of April 27 features five new webinars outlined below:

Assessing the Challenges of Lease Returns, Tuesday, April 28, 9 a.m. EDT

A Continuation of Consolidation? Wednesday, April 29, 9 a.m. EDT

Rapid Sustainment in the COVID-19 Era - Maintaining Collaboration, Wednesday, April 29, 2 p.m. EDT, Click here to register.

Liquidity of MROs, Thursday, April 30, 9 a.m. EDT

Airline Panel - Risk Strategies and Returning To Service, Thursday, April 30, 10:30 a.m. EDT

Recent webinars include MRO Compliance During COVID-19; COVID-19, Airbus & Boeing: How Bad will it Get? and MRO & COVID-19: Dealing with Parked or Idle Aircrafts and Engines. These and more can and be accessed on demand here. A full list of webinars and speakers can be found here.

“Aviation Week Network events have always offered the best opportunities for industry networking, learning about the latest technologies and developments, sharing knowledge and making contacts,” said Lydia Janow, Managing Director, Events, Aviation Week Network. “During this time, we want to ensure that we continue to offer these interactive opportunities and share information that is relevant to what our industry is facing right now.”

