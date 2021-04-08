AVIC Shenyang Commercial Aircraft Corporation Selected for Manufacturing of the Main Deck Cargo Door for Sine Draco Aviation Development's A321-200 SDF

NANCHANG, China and BELLEVUE, Wash., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sine Draco Aviation Development Ltd. ("Sine Draco") today announced the selection of AVIC Shenyang Commercial Aircraft Corporation (SACC), located in Shenyang, Liaoning, China, for manufacturing of the main deck cargo door and surround for its prototype A321 passenger to freighter conversion (A321-200 SDF). AVIC SACC is a subsidiary of state-owned aircraft manufacturer Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) focusing on the design and manufacture of civilian aircraft and complex aerostructures. Sine Draco expects FAA approval of its A321-200 SDF late in the first quarter of 2022.



Sine Draco A321-200 SDF Rendering

The Sine Draco A321-200 SDF passenger to freighter conversion offers the optimal economic solution for the next generation narrow body freighter. Its design includes installation of a 142-inch-wide by 86-inch-high main deck cargo door, Class E main deck cargo compartment with fourteen 88 inch by 125 inch container positions. The lower cargo compartments can also accommodate ten containers, with the A321 being the first airplane type in the narrow body freighter class with this capability.

"The selection and partnership with Shenyang Commercial Aircraft Corporation demonstrates the great confidence Sine Draco has in SACC's commitment to world-class aerospace manufacturing," says Sine Draco's Chief Executive Officer, Alex Deriugin. "SACC is known as an international leader in manufacturing of aircraft and complex aerostructures supporting airplane programs to the global aviation industry."

AVIC SACC will be manufacturing the main deck cargo door, surround and reinforcement structure for the prototype A321-200 SDF. These components will require the production of complex structural elements using the latest manufacturing techniques and processes.

Mr. Deng Yudong, Chairman of SACC, says "Sine Draco possess unique advantages in the field of aircraft modification. SACC attaches great importance to this opportunity to cooperate with Sine Draco. The A321-200 passenger to freighter conversion project is full of promises. SACC will work with Sine Draco to ensure the success of the project and build a great foundation for future cooperation."

Sine Draco is a multi-national corporation with headquarters in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, China with North American headquarters in Bellevue, Washington, USA. Sine Draco provides a wide range of management, certification, technical, design and engineering services for the international commercial aviation industry. For more information, please visit www.sinedraco.com.

SACC is a commercial airplane manufacturing enterprise that integrates design, testing, production, sales, and associated businesses with international import and export trade. Located in Shenyang High-Tech Development Zone, China (Liaoning) Pilot Free Trade Zone and Shenyang Comprehensive Bonded Area, SACC leverages the economic strength and industrial capabilities of the region to support commercial aircraft development and manufacturing in a state-of-the-art, 366,000 square meter facility. For more information, please visit www.sacc.com.cn.

