Avielan Develops Car Lashing with Patented Twisted Hook, World's First

- 1.5 Times Stronger, with Rupture Strength of 3 Tons -

Avielan Co., Ltd. based in Nagoya, Japan, has started selling a car lashing equipped with a patented twisted hook as standard equipment. By twisting the hook diagonally like a puzzle ring, the company has achieved safety with a rupture strength of 3 tons, which is 1.5 times that of conventional products.

- The world's first twisted hook with strength 1.5 times the previous level

In order to increase safety and strength, which are the most important properties in a car lashing, a "twisted hook" has been developed with great ingenuity. By simply changing its structure based on a completely new concept, Avielan has achieved a safe and secure lashing and amazing strength.

The rupture strength of conventional product is usually 2 tons, but the strength of this car lashing using the proprietary twisted hook is 3 tons. In addition, as a double safety measure, it is also equipped with a belt stopper to reduce the risk of the buckle opening.

- Twisted hook does not come off

When removing the twisted hook, the user has to intentionally twist it off like a puzzle ring. Therefore, it is designed to withstand shaking and vibration during transportation. Just by twisting the tip of the hook, the twisted part gets caught in the eye bolt and it is very difficult to remove.

- Introduction expected to expand after COVID-19

Due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic activities around the world have been forced to stagnate. However, with the spread of vaccines, economic activities are expected to become more active gradually after the pandemic is brought under control.

In the automobile industry in particular, the amount of transportation is expected to increase. Therefore, more than ever before, safe and secure transportation is required, and this car lashing with a twisted hook is attracting attention.

