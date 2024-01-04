AVRillo Conveyancing Announces Legal Support Service For Enfield Property Buyers

AVRillo Conveyancing (0208-370-3877) has announced its conveyancing services for residents in and around Enfield, London seeking expert legal advice when buying a property.

AVRillo Conveyancing's latest service expansion into Enfield comes shortly after the company was awarded the ‘Best In Postcode’ for the EN1 region, and won gold in the Conveyancer Awards for ‘Best National Group’ in 2023.

More information is available at https://avrillo.co.uk/conveyancing-lawyer/

By using AVRillo Conveyancing's recently announced conveyancing services, clients in Enfield can get legal assistance throughout the property buying and selling process, including the drafting and exchanging of contracts, pre-sale property searches, negotiations, and money transfers.

The national average for conveyancing can take up to 20 weeks from start to finish, and a 2023 survey by 'Compare My Move' found that the average conveyancing cost is £2,238 for buying a home and £1,690 for selling. If the initial transaction falls through, these costs may even double, the team says.

To prevent these expenses from increasing further for clients, AVRillo Conveyancing charges a fixed fee of £850 to £1750 and requires no upfront deposits. The team also boasts an industry-beating average of 8-10 weeks to complete a transaction.

"Bid farewell to taking risks with your choice of conveyance," Angelo Piccirillo, senior partner at AVRillo, says. "Given the alarming 31% rate of negligence and complaints lodged against conveyancers in the UK, it’s unwise to gamble on unnecessary expenses. It’s high time to opt for the finest services available in the UK."

Having been working in the industry for over 23 years, the team at AVRillo Conveyancing has built significant expertise in the market and keeps a close eye on current market trends and customer requirements. As such, the team provides services that streamline the legal process of buying or selling a property, while retaining the attention to detail the process requires.

AVRillo Conveyancing has achieved a 95% success rate, compared to the national 39.8% fall-through rate, having provided conveyancing services to over 40,000 clients. The high success rate has also seen them become the most awarded conveyancing firm in the UK, with 70 awards from across the industry.

A spokesperson said, “At our conveyancing firm, we understand that buying or selling a property is a significant financial commitment. That’s why we strive to provide exceptional service and ensure that every client receives personalised attention.”

