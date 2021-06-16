Awake Asia Merges with ADA to Unleash End-to-End eCommerce in Southeast Asia

Merged eCommerce practice taps into USD 100B opportunity across Southeast Asia

Awake Asia is the biggest regional eCommerce enabler operating in Southeast Asia partnering with over 120 brands

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADA launches the region's first integrated eCommerce practice through a merger with Awake Asia, where both parties come together to champion and fulfil the needs of brands moving towards online channels across 10 markets in South and Southeast Asia, including South Korea and Vietnam.



Awake Asia joins ADA to Form Regional End-to-End eCommerce Practice

The integrated eCommerce practice brings together Awake Asia's deep eCommerce expertise with ADA's media, creative, and analytics solutions to drive online sales for brands through:

Digital media execution integrated with eCommerce operations; customer-centric strategies and activations; performance linking external media spend to online sales.

Utilising client's customer data and third party data sets to derive shopper insights, personalise content and to cross and upsell via eCommerce channels.

Optimising customer touchpoints across super apps and owned apps and websites; deploy Marketing Technology solutions like customer data platforms (CDP); attribution tools to track and optimise conversion funnel.

With this merger, ADA welcomes over 150 eCommerce specialists driving eCommerce growth for clients such as P&G, Unilever, BMW, and Wyeth; and eCommerce partners including Shopee, Tokopedia, and Lazada amongst others.

As more brands are forced to adapt to capture the "great migration" of consumers from offline to online, business owners are still in the dark on how to navigate the challenges to maximise return on investment. This opportunity is expected to surge to USD 100 billion in Southeast Asia, with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) expected to rise by 24.6% (2017 – 2025).

Learn more about ADA's eCommerce solutions here: https://ada-asia.com/end-to-end-e-commerce-solutions/.

Connect with ADA in South Korea here: https://ada-asia.com/korea/.

About ADA

ADA is a data and artificial intelligence company that designs and executes integrated digital, analytics, and marketing solutions.

Operating across 10 markets in South and Southeast Asia, ADA partners with leading brands to drive their digital and data maturity, and achieve their business goals. We are anchored on the following main services:

Providing business insights, data enrichment, and advanced analytics

Understanding the consumer mindset and designing data-driven creative marketing strategies

Executing end-to-end digital marketing solutions for growth hacking, funnel optimisation, and goal optimisation

ADA complements its unique digital expertise with deep proprietary data of 375 Million consumers.