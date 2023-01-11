Awangarda Marketing is to offer 1-year free service to 10 advertisers in 2023

Offering performance-based online marketing solutions for lead generation, direct sales, branding and awareness campaigns to advertisers, Awangarda Marketing will not collect any commission fee or charge from 10 customers for 1 year.

Offering performance-based online marketing solutions for brands, Awangarda Marketing has announced that it will not collect any commission fee or charge from 10 advertisers throughout 2023. Focusing on the digital success of small and medium sized enterprises, the marketing agency awaits its new customers wishing to attract high-quality traffic to their website and make the most of their marketing investments.



Awangarda Marketing Account Supervisor, Cyryl Angelos says, "We would like to contribute to the success of small-sized enterprises. That's why we are interested in any area of digital marketing you might think of."



Poland-based digital marketing agency, Awangarda Marketing offers services to both publishers and advertisers as an agency specialized in lead generation, UX&UI, digital marketing and consultancy. The agency provides publishers with performance-based online marketing solutions, while supporting advertisers in their lead generation, direct sales, branding and awareness campaigns.



Having maximized the success of e-mail marketing and affiliation campaigns thanks to its wide e-mail marketing network of more than 100 affiliates, Awangarda Marketing offers services in content marketing, native advertising, social media visibility and SEO/SEM etc. And thanks to its proprietary database, there is an open rate of over 90% in SMS marketing.



Pointing out that they utilize technologies such as chatbot for brands wishing to increase their sales, reach potential customers more easily and enhance customer experience, Angelos adds, "We also offer telemarketing solutions for small- and medium-sized enterprises seeking to leverage their sales efficiency."

With a team of 11 marketing professionals, Awangarda Marketing actively operates on more than 20 advertising platforms to be positioned as a 360-degree global service provider for brands, advertising agencies, direct marketing businesses and publishers. Providing services also in photograph shooting, video production and content creation, the agency offers high performance campaigns on a CPM, CPL, CPA, Revshare and Monthly Retainer basis.

Angelos says, "We will offer free services to 10 exclusive advertisers or publishers throughout 2023. Awangarda Marketing values 'quality over quantity' and consider digital projects of customers ours."

You can click here for more information on Awangarda Marketing.

Contact Info:

Name: Cyryl Angelo, Account Supervisor

Email: Send Email

Organization: Awangarda Marketing

Website: https://awangarda-marketing.com



