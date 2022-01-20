Award: Boehringer Ingelheim is Global Top Employer 2022

Boehringer Ingelheim advances to one of eleven global top employers worldwide

This is the second consecutive year for the global certification, and the fourth consecutive year for the certification in Malaysia

High scores in values, ethics and integrity serve as a driver for a strong corporate innovation culture

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Top Employers Institute awarded Boehringer Ingelheim for the second year in succession a "Global Top Employer", one of the world's eleven best employers. The award shows that the research-driven pharmaceutical company is strongly oriented to the needs and well-being of its employees. Boehringer Ingelheim has been listed among the top employers in many countries and regions for the past eight years and this year, Boehringer Ingelheim will receive the award in 29 countries. The independent Top Employers Institute certifies employers worldwide who wish to offer their employees excellent working conditions and support their development. Certification is based on a multi-level program to examine human resources management with detailed final feedback.



Boehringer Ingelheim is one of the world’s best employers!

Besides being certified at the global level, Boehringer Ingelheim has also been named as a Top Employer in Malaysia for the fourth consecutive year, as well as across the region in ASEAN, Korea, Australia & New Zealand - with over 2,700 employees from 24 different nationalities.

Boehringer Ingelheim continued to thrive in the area of employee engagement where it particularly stands out with regards to rewards and recognition, compared to its competitors. The Top Employers Institute also highlighted the agile work environment as well as the company's values, ethics and integrity that result in the strong, inclusive corporate culture.

"As a family-owned organization that cares for humans and animals, we are honored to be recognized by the Top Employers Institute across the region and globally, once more. We have a strong focus on Sustainable Development for Generations, where we provide access to health and solutions for societal challenges. Importantly, we care for our employees who are our greatest assets. Our people are empowered, respected, and valued - no matter who they are, or what roles they play," said Dr Armin Wiesler, Regional Managing Director, Boehringer Ingelheim (ASEAN, Korea, Australia & New Zealand).

Diversity and Inclusion is driven and demonstrated throughout the organization. Tangible behaviors such as encouraging everyone to speak up, being aware of unconscious bias, treating everyone fairly are not only exhibited by leaders but employees as well.

"We believe that every employee can contribute with their uniqueness to make the difference for our customers, patients and partners. Our inclusive culture also allows for more ideas and innovation to take place. When we put people first in all that we do and ensure healthy well-being, this too leads to higher performance for the business," said David Serés, Human Resources Director, Boehringer Ingelheim (ASEAN, Korea, Australia & New Zealand).

During the pandemic, the organization's well-established flexible work arrangements have empowered employees to actively adapt their work to health protection requirements, and to ensure business continuity. This also applies for virtual onboarding processes for which the company established concepts for new employees working from home. Another point highlighted by the jury refers to the ethical, inclusive approach to corporate decisions and a clear focus on the transfer and application of company values. The family business also takes care of individual development opportunities through tailor-made education and training programs throughout the employee's working life.

In addition, as part of Boehringer Ingelheim Malaysia's values to care for the community, the company donated to non-profit organization MERCY Malaysia, to help with COVID-19 relief and support vulnerable communities.

"At Boehringer Ingelheim Malaysia, we want to give our employees a positive working experience. Being certified as a Top Employer tells us that we are doing the right things. It motivates us to continue to raise the bar, in order to meet the needs of an evolving workforce," said Ung Liew Ean, General Manager of Boehringer Ingelheim Malaysia.

As a research-driven pharmaceutical company, Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to create value in areas of unmet medical need and engage with communities and society to change lives for the better. This has recently been exemplified through the extension of Boehringer Ingelheim's initiative Making More Health (MMH) called "Boehringer Ingelheim Social Engagements" with a funding of EUR 50 million.

About Boehringer Ingelheim