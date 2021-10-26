Award for the Fastest Growing Consumer Product in Crypto for 2021 Goes to Revuto

DUBAI, Oct 26, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Blockchain startup Revuto has been named the Fastest Growing Consumer Product in Crypto for 2021 at World Blockchain Summit (#TresconWBS) in Dubai.



Responsible for the first-ever token sale on Cardano, raising $10m in the process, Revuto is an active subscription management platform that is designed to save users money. In addition to attracting 3m million sign-ups for early access, the platform boasts over 200,000 active users, who appreciate the ability to leverage Cardano-native tokens and DeFi to cover all their subscription payments.



One of the premier events in the crypto calendar, the World Blockchain Summit unites thought leaders, investors, government representatives, developers and media outlets under one roof.



"To say that the entire Revuto team is thrilled would be an understatement. It is a wonderful validation of all the work we are doing behind the scenes. Of course, this would not have been possible without the unstinting support of our global community! Revuto is well on the way to becoming a global force, and receiving such recognition from our peers in the blockchain world is quite humbling," said Revuto co-founder & SVP of Strategy & Communication Josipa Majic.



About Revuto



Revuto is an active subscription management solution and first ever token sale on Cardano. Revuto raised $10M and has 3m signups for early access with 200k active users worldwide.

By leveraging Cardano native tokens and DeFi to pay for subscriptions, Revuto's ecosystem is designed to save people money regardless of crypto market conditions. Revuto users can subscribe to services using the Revuto debit card, the built-in wallet supports Cardano-native tokens, and the accompanying app can be used to Block, Snooze or Approve subscription charges as they occur.



The Revuto app is available for iOS and Google Play .



