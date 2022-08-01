Award Presentation of 2021 Most Innovative Solutions Award Recognises Innovative Companies which Drive Industry Development

Innovation under Pandemic, Outstanding Operation

HONG KONG, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by Business Innovator, Asia's leading content platform of business innovation, the 2021 Most Innovative Solutions Award culminated on 29thJuly 2022 with an award presentation ceremony held at Hilton Garden Inn Hong Kong Mongkok to acknowledge businesses that demonstrated remarkable contributions and superior innovation in a wide array of industries. The event was participated by representatives from the award-winning companies, together with esteemed business and political leaders.

(From left to right) Mr. Jingo Chan (Marketing Director of Business Innovator), Mr. Ivan Shum (Chairman of the Angel Investment Foundation), Mr. Jimmy Wan (Founding President of Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association) Mr. Joseph Chan (Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of HKSAR, Ms. Karen Fung (General Manager of InnoPreneur and FutureSkills of HKPC, Mr. Edward Lam, President of Hong Kong SME Development Federation Ltd, Mr. Jaff Lau, Managing Director, (Head of Strategy and Innovation of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited)
Themed "Innovation under Pandemic, Outstanding Operation", the 2021 Most Innovative Solutions Award is designed to identify and reward organizations which have demonstrated remarkable contributions and superior innovation in their respective sectors, which strives to enhance their operational efficiencies, service quality, as well as the competitiveness of their industry as a whole. This year's award champions Hong Kong enterprises that successfully break through by turning the adversary into opportunity and grasping it to enhance their brands.

Comprised of renowned business leaders and distinguished professionals, the panel of judges evaluated all contestants based on seven principles, namely I) Brand Reputation, II) Industry Leadership, III) Service or Product Feature, IV) Corporate Plan and Philosophy, V) Competitiveness, VI) Governance and Culture, and VII) Social Responsibility. The 2021 Most Innovative Solutions Award drew enthusiastic participation from companies and organisations of a rich array of industries, and a total of 46 companies were recognised by the panel of judges for their outstanding performances.

Support from Political and Business leaders

Esteemed guests that honoured the award presentation with their presence included

Ms. Angela Chan, Chairman of the Federation of Beauty Industry (HK) , Mr. Jimmy Wan, Founding President of the Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association, Mr. Lam Kwok Hung, Edward, President of the Hong Kong SME Development Federation Ltd, Ms. Karen Fung, General Manager of InnoPreneur and FutureSkills of the Hong Kong Productivity Council, Mr. Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr. Ivan Shum, Chairman of the Angel Investment Foundation, Mr. Jaff Lau, Managing Director, Head of Strategy and Innovation of the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

The award presentation ceremony was successful thanks to its supporting organisations, including Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC), The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) and Joint PR Consultants Ltd.

Winners of the 2021 Most Innovative Solutions Award (In Alphabetical Order)

Company

Award

Arachne Group Limited

Best Website Solution Brand of the Year

AVOBODY Wellness & Physiotherapy

Best Physiotherapy Service Brand of the Year

AYASA Globo Financial Services

Best Fund Administrator of the Year

Ballet Blanc Limited

Best Ballet Academy of the Year

Belt Collins International (HK) Limited

Best Urban Design and Planning Service of the Year

Besteasifu Catering Limited

Best HK Cuisine Cultural Solution of the Year

BPS Global Management Limited

Best Construction Engineering Logistics Technology of the Year

BuilderHK

Best Promotion Platform of the year (Category of Construction)

China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited

Best Diversified Insurance Products of the Year

Chiu Fat Trading Company Limited

Best Distributor of Chinese and Western Patent Medicine Brands of the Year

Choy Lee Tech Limited

Best Biotech Company of the Year

CN Logistics International Holdings Limited

Best Integrated Logistics Service of the Year

Dans Lab Company Limited

Best Latin Dance Academy of the Year

DigiSalad Solutions Limited

Best Digital Agency of the Year

Dr. Kong Footcare Limited

Best Healthy Footwear Brand of the Year

Eattogether Food & Beverage Group Company Limited

Best Noodle Brand of the Year

eClass Limited

Best Mobile App for School of the Year

FlexSystem Limited (BusinessPlus CFO)

Best Cashflow Management App of the Year

FSMOne (Hong Kong)

Best Diversified Online Investment Platform of the Year

Gene Skin Rejuvenation Centre

Best Acne Treatment Beauty Service of the Year

HK Infra One Limited

Best Cloud Kitchen Solution of the Year

Homeshake Limited

Best Alcohol Brand of the Year

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Best Marketing Technology Solution of the Year

Impala Services Limited

Best 3D Technology Service of the Year

INFINITE

Best Bathroom Amenities and Designs of the Year

Lamex Trading Company Limited

Best Workplace Environment Solution of the Year

Lee & Poon Associates

Best Hong Kong-based Australian Law Firm of the Year

MY HEART BODIBRA LIMITED

Best Functional Lingerie Brand of the Year

OneAsia Network Limited

Best Data Center Operator of the Year

Oneflash Technology Limited

Best Web Backend Development of the Year

OnTheList

Best Flash Sales Business of the Year

Passion Pet Group

Best Pet Food Agency of the Year

Pet Holidays (Hong Kong) Company Limited

Best Pet Immigration and Travel Service of the Year

Petmacy

Best Pet Supplements Pharmacy Brand of the Year

PrimeCredit Limited

Best Credit Service of the Year

RNC Beauty Limited

Best Medical Aesthetic Service of the Year

Sanuker Inc. Limited

Best Enterprise Messaging Solution of the Year

Sharon Workshop Holdings Limited

Best One-stop Cosmetics Brand of the Year

Sisters Pro AI Solutions Limited

Best Commercial Artificial Intelligence Solution of the Year

Smart Energy Connect

Best Energy Management Solutions Platform of the Year

Smithfield

Best Family Affairs Consultancy of the Year

SOLO Office

Best Rental Experience Platform of the Year

Taste Interior Design

Best Tasteful Interior Design Company of the Year

The C.M.P

Best Integrated TCM Treatment Brand of the Year

UL International Limited

Best Testing and Certification Company of the Year

Yu San Motor Cleaning Services Company

Best Car Washing and Detailing Consultant of the Year

 

About Business Innovator

Business Innovator is a news marketing platform, established by experienced marketing and media workers, with a focus on filming and promotion, and sharing through different social media. We explore and deconstruct the creativity inherent in business operations with a unique perspective. By providing the latest information from different industry, we allow readers to grasp the fastest and newest information to seize the opportunity for business development. In line with the current business environment, we act as a bridge for communication, interaction and even cooperation between industries, allowing them to share new ideas, new thinking and new insights.

Business Innovator is positioned as a publicity channel for SMEs. Even for start-ups with a short operating time, as long as the company background, business model and products are creative, story-telling and distinctive, we charge only a low-threshold production cost and provide recognizable media promotion opportunities, and share them with potential customers and business partners to boost their recognition and reputation in the society and business sectors.

 

 