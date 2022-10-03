Award Presentation of the "2022 Most Innovative Enterprise Award"

Beyond Creative, Be Innovative

HONG KONG, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BUSINESS INNOVATOR successfully held the "2022 Most Innovative Enterprise Award" presentation ceremony on 30thSeptember 2022 at the Island Shangri-La Hotel. The ceremony acknowledges businesses demonstrating remarkable contributions and innovations in the industry. The event was attended by representatives from award-winning companies and esteemed guests.

(From left to right) Mr. Jingo Chan (Marketing Director of Business Innovator), Ms. Angela Chan, Chairman of Federation of Beauty Industry (HK), Ms. Yvonne Wong, General Manager of the Qianhai International Liaison Services Ltd, Ms. Irene Lam, Country Manager of Acer, Mr. Joseph Chan (Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of HKSAR, Mr. Ivan Shum (Chairman of the Angel Investment Foundation), Ms. Sandy Lam, Director of Hong Kong Sustainability Strategic Advisory Limited, Ms. Melody Tong, Vice President of Strategy and Innovation Business Banking of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.
"Beyond Creative, Be Innovative", 2022 Most Innovative Enterprise Award

The 2022 Most Innovative Enterprise Award is designed to encourage creative breakthroughs in the industry and provide an impetus for economic growth in Hong Kong. In addition, we are raising public and consumer awareness of outstanding brands in Hong Kong. This year the "Most Innovative Enterprise Award" is themed with "Beyond Creative, Be Innovative ".

The awards serve to further affirm and commend Hong Kong enterprises that have turned crisis into opportunity amid economic difficulties and made breakthroughs, during the new normal. Business Innovator has received many compliments since the "Most Innovative Enterprise Award" launch in 2020. This year's response was even more enthusiastic, attracting companies and institutions from different industries to participate. After being reviewed by the professional jury panel, 64 winning companies were selected from various business sectors, including but not limited to information technology, e-commerce platforms, wealth management, insurance, accounting, legal, medical, construction, education, catering etc.

It is an exceptional honor to have political and esteemed business guests attend the ceremony and take part in the awards presentation, including Mr. Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr. Ivan Shum, Chairman of the Angel Investment Foundation, Mr. George Leung, Director, Customer Journey and Engagement of HSBC Commercial Banking, Ms. Irene Lam, Country Manager of Acer Hong Kong, Ms. Yvonne Wong, General Manager of the Qianhai International Liaison Services Ltd, Ms. Angela Chan, Chairman of Federation of Beauty Industry (HK), Ms. Sandy Lam, Director of Hong Kong Sustainability Strategic Advisory Limited.

Furthermore, the ceremony received support from various sectors: HSBC Commercial Banking, Qianhai International Liaison Services Ltd, Acer and Joint PR Consultants Limited.

Winners of the 2022 Most Innovative Enterprise Award (In Alphabetical Order)

Company

Award

Accio Academy

The Best Sales System and Media Guidance Platform of the Year

AC Accounting & Secretaries Co.

The Most Reputable Professional Accounting Firm of the Year

Acelab Technology Limited

The Best LED and Electronic Innovation and Technology Company of the Year

Advance Technology & Service Group (Asia) Limited

The Best Cybersecurity Solution of the Year

AlxWu Ecoaching

The Best Entrepreneurship and Operation Training Course Center of the Year

Aroma Vera International Limited

The Best Aromatherapy and Fragrance Design Service Brand of the Year

ARTA Architects Limited

The Most Outstanding Innovative Urban Architecture Enterprise of the Year

Baby Basic

Most Innovative Baby and Toddler Food Brand of the Year

Boca International Limited

Outstanding Energy Saving Solution Provider of the Year

BPS Global Management Limited

Asia's Outstanding Logistics Technology Solution Provider of the Year

CCSC Interconnect Technology Limited

The Most Outstanding Comprehensive Electronic Technology Solution of the Year

Chan Sing Workshop

The Best Local Cultural Handmade Brand of the Year

Cheersland

The Best Service Brand of the Year

CO Health Care

The Best One-Stop Pain Treatment Brand of the Year

Contex Digital

Outstanding Digital Display Solution Brand of the Year

Crystal Jade Culinary Concepts Holding (Great China) Limited        

The Most Outstanding Catering Group of the Year

Dance Nefertiti by Maxwell International Holdings Limited

The Best Egyptian Dance Academy of the Year

Dr. Katie Clinic

The Most Reputable Medical Aesthetic Clinic of the Year

Eco-Green Group Limited

The Best Professional Urban Greening Planner of the Year

Fly High Travel Limited

Annual Excellent Travel Visa Consulting and Solutions Service Brand

Fung Wing Education

The Best Primary School Tuition Center of the Year

GDC Technology Limited

Outstanding Digital Cinema Technology Innovator of the Year

Global Tech Asia Pacific Limited

The Best Natural Supplement Brand of the Year

GoPrint4U Company Limited

The Best Online Self-Ordering Platform of the Year

Grandwood Insurance Brokers Limited

The Best Insurance Consultant Service Enterprise of the Year

GrowthOps

The Best Digital Transformation Expert of the Year

Hea-art Art therapy Centre Ltd

Professional Expressive Arts Therapy Service Center of the Year

Health & Young Limited

Annual Excellent Rehabilitation Medical Service Platform

Hiu Cha Plus Tea Hong Kong Limited

The Most Outstanding Herbal Tea Brand of the Year

HK Mall Limited

Outstanding E-commerce Platform of the Year

Hon & Co.

The Best Integrated Legal Consulting and Professional Services Firm of the Year        

Hong Kong International Aviation Academy

Outstanding Aviation Academy of the Year

International Federation of Holistic Aromatherapy Limited

The Best Professional Aromatherapy Consultant Service of the Year

Kakato Premium Pet Food

The Best Pet Food Brand of the Year

KAZUNA

Best Japanese Beauty Products and Treatments of the Year

Kung Fu Force Martial Arts School

Outstanding Wushu Development and Nurturing School of the Year

Lazy Marketing

The Most Innovative Marketing Agency of the Year

LocoBike

The Best Local Bike Sharing Brand of the Year

Memo Plus Production

Outstanding Corporate Public Relations Service Brand of the Year

MIW Creative Limited

The Most Outstanding Anti-Virus Reusable Mask Brand of the Year

NPM Hairline Embroidery

The Most Outstanding Hair Tattoo Education and Service Expert of the Year

Ovation IT Solution Limited

Outstanding App Developer of the Year

Overseas Employment Centre Limited

The Best Foreign Domestic Helper Agency Service of the Year

Pacific Leader Technology Limited

The Best Fire Fighting Equipment and Fire Product Supplier of the Year

Pun's Food Company Limited

Outstanding Taiwanese Catering Brand of the Year

Qivaro

The Most Trusted Health Food Brand of the Year

REC Engineering Company Limited

The Most Reputable Professional Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Company of the Year                

SOOCO

The Best Japanese Spa of the Year

Syzygy Cosmetics Limited

The Best Natural Skincare Brand of the Year

Tappro

Best Building Doctor and Inspection Expert of the Year

The Answer - your spiritual coffee

Best Spiritual Healer and Akashic Records Practitioner of the Year

The Sun Spiritual Limited

Outstanding Popular Western Metaphysician of the Year

TheraTalk

Outstanding and Innovative Psychological Counseling and Counseling Platform

Tung Wah Moving Service Co. Ltd.

Best Multi-purpose Relocation and Storage Company of the Year

Unicorn Physiotherapy Clinic

The Most Trusted Physiotherapy Service Platform of the Year

Union Design HK Limited

Best One-Stop Decoration Design Engineering Company of the Year

Unipet Animal Travel

The Best Pet Relocation Service Brand of the Year

Varadise Limited

The Best Professional Construction Technology Enterprise of the Year

Victory Securities Company Limited

The Best Wealth Management Service Provider of the Year

Wowwowtank

The Best Brand Image Designer of the Year

Xaris Academy Limited

Outstanding English Course Platform of the Year

YAYABABY

The Best China Cross-Border E-Commerce Service Company of the Year

Yoga Ground

The Best Yoga Experience Brand of the Year

Yuen Long Eye Centre Limited

The Most Reputable Eye Treatment Service Platform of the Year

About Business Innovator

BUSINESS INNOVATOR is a multi-media platform for business information and marketing, utilizing videos and corporate interviews to introduce the latest developments, trends and new opportunities in various industries. It also provides the latest information on local and international financial affairs, innovation and technology, financial investment, and entrepreneurship. We invite not only well-known business leaders to share their business experience and unique insights but also welcome start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises to share forward-looking entrepreneurial ideas and innovative business models, aiming to provide companies of all sizes with recognition and promotion channels that cover multiple media platforms to help increase its visibility.

BUSINESS INNOVATOR also regularly organizes large-scale events such as award ceremonies for outstanding companies and gatherings of business elites, allowing participants to directly interact with potential customers or partners to explore more business opportunities.