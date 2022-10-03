Award Presentation of the "2022 Most Innovative Enterprise Award"

Beyond Creative, Be Innovative

HONG KONG, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BUSINESS INNOVATOR successfully held the "2022 Most Innovative Enterprise Award" presentation ceremony on 30thSeptember 2022 at the Island Shangri-La Hotel. The ceremony acknowledges businesses demonstrating remarkable contributions and innovations in the industry. The event was attended by representatives from award-winning companies and esteemed guests.



(From left to right) Mr. Jingo Chan (Marketing Director of Business Innovator), Ms. Angela Chan, Chairman of Federation of Beauty Industry (HK), Ms. Yvonne Wong, General Manager of the Qianhai International Liaison Services Ltd, Ms. Irene Lam, Country Manager of Acer, Mr. Joseph Chan (Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of HKSAR, Mr. Ivan Shum (Chairman of the Angel Investment Foundation), Ms. Sandy Lam, Director of Hong Kong Sustainability Strategic Advisory Limited, Ms. Melody Tong, Vice President of Strategy and Innovation Business Banking of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

"Beyond Creative, Be Innovative", 2022 Most Innovative Enterprise Award

The 2022 Most Innovative Enterprise Award is designed to encourage creative breakthroughs in the industry and provide an impetus for economic growth in Hong Kong. In addition, we are raising public and consumer awareness of outstanding brands in Hong Kong. This year the "Most Innovative Enterprise Award" is themed with "Beyond Creative, Be Innovative ".

The awards serve to further affirm and commend Hong Kong enterprises that have turned crisis into opportunity amid economic difficulties and made breakthroughs, during the new normal. Business Innovator has received many compliments since the "Most Innovative Enterprise Award" launch in 2020. This year's response was even more enthusiastic, attracting companies and institutions from different industries to participate. After being reviewed by the professional jury panel, 64 winning companies were selected from various business sectors, including but not limited to information technology, e-commerce platforms, wealth management, insurance, accounting, legal, medical, construction, education, catering etc.

It is an exceptional honor to have political and esteemed business guests attend the ceremony and take part in the awards presentation, including Mr. Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr. Ivan Shum, Chairman of the Angel Investment Foundation, Mr. George Leung, Director, Customer Journey and Engagement of HSBC Commercial Banking, Ms. Irene Lam, Country Manager of Acer Hong Kong, Ms. Yvonne Wong, General Manager of the Qianhai International Liaison Services Ltd, Ms. Angela Chan, Chairman of Federation of Beauty Industry (HK), Ms. Sandy Lam, Director of Hong Kong Sustainability Strategic Advisory Limited.

Furthermore, the ceremony received support from various sectors: HSBC Commercial Banking, Qianhai International Liaison Services Ltd, Acer and Joint PR Consultants Limited.

Winners of the 2022 Most Innovative Enterprise Award (In Alphabetical Order)

Company Award Accio Academy The Best Sales System and Media Guidance Platform of the Year AC Accounting & Secretaries Co. The Most Reputable Professional Accounting Firm of the Year Acelab Technology Limited The Best LED and Electronic Innovation and Technology Company of the Year Advance Technology & Service Group (Asia) Limited The Best Cybersecurity Solution of the Year AlxWu Ecoaching The Best Entrepreneurship and Operation Training Course Center of the Year Aroma Vera International Limited The Best Aromatherapy and Fragrance Design Service Brand of the Year ARTA Architects Limited The Most Outstanding Innovative Urban Architecture Enterprise of the Year Baby Basic Most Innovative Baby and Toddler Food Brand of the Year Boca International Limited Outstanding Energy Saving Solution Provider of the Year BPS Global Management Limited Asia's Outstanding Logistics Technology Solution Provider of the Year CCSC Interconnect Technology Limited The Most Outstanding Comprehensive Electronic Technology Solution of the Year Chan Sing Workshop The Best Local Cultural Handmade Brand of the Year Cheersland The Best Service Brand of the Year CO Health Care The Best One-Stop Pain Treatment Brand of the Year Contex Digital Outstanding Digital Display Solution Brand of the Year Crystal Jade Culinary Concepts Holding (Great China) Limited The Most Outstanding Catering Group of the Year Dance Nefertiti by Maxwell International Holdings Limited The Best Egyptian Dance Academy of the Year Dr. Katie Clinic The Most Reputable Medical Aesthetic Clinic of the Year Eco-Green Group Limited The Best Professional Urban Greening Planner of the Year Fly High Travel Limited Annual Excellent Travel Visa Consulting and Solutions Service Brand Fung Wing Education The Best Primary School Tuition Center of the Year GDC Technology Limited Outstanding Digital Cinema Technology Innovator of the Year Global Tech Asia Pacific Limited The Best Natural Supplement Brand of the Year GoPrint4U Company Limited The Best Online Self-Ordering Platform of the Year Grandwood Insurance Brokers Limited The Best Insurance Consultant Service Enterprise of the Year GrowthOps The Best Digital Transformation Expert of the Year Hea-art Art therapy Centre Ltd Professional Expressive Arts Therapy Service Center of the Year Health & Young Limited Annual Excellent Rehabilitation Medical Service Platform Hiu Cha Plus Tea Hong Kong Limited The Most Outstanding Herbal Tea Brand of the Year HK Mall Limited Outstanding E-commerce Platform of the Year Hon & Co. The Best Integrated Legal Consulting and Professional Services Firm of the Year Hong Kong International Aviation Academy Outstanding Aviation Academy of the Year International Federation of Holistic Aromatherapy Limited The Best Professional Aromatherapy Consultant Service of the Year Kakato Premium Pet Food The Best Pet Food Brand of the Year KAZUNA Best Japanese Beauty Products and Treatments of the Year Kung Fu Force Martial Arts School Outstanding Wushu Development and Nurturing School of the Year Lazy Marketing The Most Innovative Marketing Agency of the Year LocoBike The Best Local Bike Sharing Brand of the Year Memo Plus Production Outstanding Corporate Public Relations Service Brand of the Year MIW Creative Limited The Most Outstanding Anti-Virus Reusable Mask Brand of the Year NPM Hairline Embroidery The Most Outstanding Hair Tattoo Education and Service Expert of the Year Ovation IT Solution Limited Outstanding App Developer of the Year Overseas Employment Centre Limited The Best Foreign Domestic Helper Agency Service of the Year Pacific Leader Technology Limited The Best Fire Fighting Equipment and Fire Product Supplier of the Year Pun's Food Company Limited Outstanding Taiwanese Catering Brand of the Year Qivaro The Most Trusted Health Food Brand of the Year REC Engineering Company Limited The Most Reputable Professional Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Company of the Year SOOCO The Best Japanese Spa of the Year Syzygy Cosmetics Limited The Best Natural Skincare Brand of the Year Tappro Best Building Doctor and Inspection Expert of the Year The Answer - your spiritual coffee Best Spiritual Healer and Akashic Records Practitioner of the Year The Sun Spiritual Limited Outstanding Popular Western Metaphysician of the Year TheraTalk Outstanding and Innovative Psychological Counseling and Counseling Platform Tung Wah Moving Service Co. Ltd. Best Multi-purpose Relocation and Storage Company of the Year Unicorn Physiotherapy Clinic The Most Trusted Physiotherapy Service Platform of the Year Union Design HK Limited Best One-Stop Decoration Design Engineering Company of the Year Unipet Animal Travel The Best Pet Relocation Service Brand of the Year Varadise Limited The Best Professional Construction Technology Enterprise of the Year Victory Securities Company Limited The Best Wealth Management Service Provider of the Year Wowwowtank The Best Brand Image Designer of the Year Xaris Academy Limited Outstanding English Course Platform of the Year YAYABABY The Best China Cross-Border E-Commerce Service Company of the Year Yoga Ground The Best Yoga Experience Brand of the Year Yuen Long Eye Centre Limited The Most Reputable Eye Treatment Service Platform of the Year

About Business Innovator

BUSINESS INNOVATOR is a multi-media platform for business information and marketing, utilizing videos and corporate interviews to introduce the latest developments, trends and new opportunities in various industries. It also provides the latest information on local and international financial affairs, innovation and technology, financial investment, and entrepreneurship. We invite not only well-known business leaders to share their business experience and unique insights but also welcome start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises to share forward-looking entrepreneurial ideas and innovative business models, aiming to provide companies of all sizes with recognition and promotion channels that cover multiple media platforms to help increase its visibility.

BUSINESS INNOVATOR also regularly organizes large-scale events such as award ceremonies for outstanding companies and gatherings of business elites, allowing participants to directly interact with potential customers or partners to explore more business opportunities.