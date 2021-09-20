Award Presentation of The Most Innovative Enterprise Award 2020 Recognises Innovative Companies which Drive Industry Development

PR Newswire Asia

HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by Business Innovator, Asia's leading content platform of business innovation, the Most Innovative Enterprise Award 2020 culminated on 17 September 2021 with an award presentation ceremony organised at Conrad Hong Kong to acknowledge businesses that demonstrated remarkable contributions and superior innovation in a wide array of industries. Tfihe event was participated by representatives from the award-winning companies, together with esteemed business and political leaders.  

[Group photo (guests sequence from the left)] Esteemed guests that honoured the award presentation with their presence included Ms. Pam Mak (President of Hong Kong Small & Medium Enterprises Association), Mr. Jimmy Wan (Founding Chairman of Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association), Dr. Bernard Chan, (Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong SAR Government), Mr. Brian Lee (Director, Business Growth & Innovation, HSBC Commercial Banking), and Dr. Edward Lam (Chairman of Hong Kong SME Development Federation).
[Group photo (guests sequence from the left)] Esteemed guests that honoured the award presentation with their presence included Ms. Pam Mak (President of Hong Kong Small & Medium Enterprises Association), Mr. Jimmy Wan (Founding Chairman of Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association), Dr. Bernard Chan, (Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong SAR Government), Mr. Brian Lee (Director, Business Growth & Innovation, HSBC Commercial Banking), and Dr. Edward Lam (Chairman of Hong Kong SME Development Federation).

 

[Group photo (guests sequence from the left)] Esteemed guests that honoured the award presentation with their presence included Ms. Pam Mak (President of Hong Kong Small & Medium Enterprises Association), Professor Calvin Tse (Chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs), Mr. Brian Lee (Director, Business Growth & Innovation, HSBC Commercial Banking), Dr. George Lam, BBS (Chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited), Mr. Ivan Shum (Chairman of the Angel Investment Foundation), Mr. Jimmy Wan (Founding Chairman of Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association), and Dr. Edward Lam (Chairman of Hong Kong SME Development Federation).
[Group photo (guests sequence from the left)] Esteemed guests that honoured the award presentation with their presence included Ms. Pam Mak (President of Hong Kong Small & Medium Enterprises Association), Professor Calvin Tse (Chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs), Mr. Brian Lee (Director, Business Growth & Innovation, HSBC Commercial Banking), Dr. George Lam, BBS (Chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited), Mr. Ivan Shum (Chairman of the Angel Investment Foundation), Mr. Jimmy Wan (Founding Chairman of Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association), and Dr. Edward Lam (Chairman of Hong Kong SME Development Federation).

The Most Innovative Enterprise Award 2020 Themed "Excellent Innovation, Outstanding Achievements" Recognizes Innovative Operations

Established in 2020, Themed "Excellent Innovation, Outstanding Achievements", the Most Innovative Enterprise Award is designed to identify and reward organizations which have demonstrated remarkable contributions and superior innovation in their respective sectors, which strives to enhance their operational efficiencies, service quality, as well as the competitiveness of their industry as a whole.

Comprised of renowned business leaders and distinguished professionals, the panel of judges evaluated all contestants based on five principles, namely I) Brand Awareness; II) Business Operations; III) Production Innovation; IV) Corporate Identity; and V) Brand Marketing Strategies. the Most Innovative Enterprise Award 2020 attracted enthusiastic participation from companies and organisations of a rich array of industries, and a total of 63 companies were recognised by the panel of judges for their outstanding performances.

The Most Innovative Enterprise Award 2020 is designed to identify and reward organizations which have demonstrated remarkable contributions and superior innovation in their respective sectors, with an aim to encourage creativity and innovative development and give impetuses for the economic growth of Hong Kong. In addition, the objectives of the Award also include the promotion of public and consumer awareness of outstanding brands in the city. The Award also aims to promote public and consumer awareness of outstanding brands in the city. Business Innovator also serves as an arena for industry leaders to share their latest innovations and expertise, thus establishing a professional award that enjoys the support and endorsement of both the local and international business communities.

The winners of this year come from a wide range of sectors, including information technology, biotech, healthcare, financial services, legal, insurance, consultancy and advisory, sales and marketing, sports, education, engineering services, security, personal care, fashion and apparel, as well as gaming.

Support from Political and Business leaders 

Esteemed guests that honoured the award presentation with their presence included Dr. Bernard Chan, (Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong SAR Government), Dr. George Lam, BBS (Chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited), Mr. Jimmy Wan (Founding Chairman of Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association), Dr. Edward Lam (Chairman of Hong Kong SME Development Federation), Ms. Pam Mak (President of Hong Kong Small & Medium Enterprises Association), Professor Calvin Tse (Chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs), Mr. Ivan Shum (Chairman of the Angel Investment Foundation), and Mr. Brian Lee (Director, Business Growth & Innovation, HSBC Commercial Banking).

The award presentation ceremony was successful thanks to its supporting organisations, including the Hong Kong Economic Journal, Cyberport and HSBC. 

Winners of the Most Innovative Enterprise Award 2020 (In Alphabetical Order)

Company (Eng)

Eng Title

2000 Fun Limited

Best Gaming Equipment Product Brand

ADO Living

Best Residential Design Brand

All The Best Creative Media

Best Young Creative Video Creation Platform

Anlex Advisory Limited

Best Professional Immigration Consultant

Apyramidra Company Limited

Best Medical Intervention Technology Company

Aurora Tele-Oncology Limited

Best Online Medical Platform

Bartra Wealth Advisors Ltd

Best Ireland Investment Immigration Advisor

Blazing Star Fencing Limited

Best Toddler Fencing Programme- Foil Fox Programme

Bonsai Planet Hong Kong Limited

Best Featured Potted Plant Brand

Bright International Education Limited

Best English Education Center (Kindergarten and Primary School)

Caretia Limited

Best Integrated Professional Nursing Service Platform

cdf Beauty

Best Beauty Retail Complex

China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited

Best Critical Illness Insurance Product

Chinetek Intelligence Company Limited

Best Customer Relationship Management System

Clement Shield Group

Best Professional Security Consultant

Concept AT Design Consultants Limited

Best Design Engineering Brand

Dept_X

Best New Retail Technology Experience Brand

DIREACH

Best Disinfection Accessories Brand

Ec InfoTech Limited (Ec Infotech Limited)

Best Electronic Technology Solution

Ekiden Sports Management Limited

Best Sports Management Company

Ever-Beauty B. Company Limited

Best Online Skincare Store

EverMind Marketing and Production Limited

Best Event Planning and Management Company

FQ Education Academy

Best FQ Education Brand

Frame & Fame Ltd

Best Personal Branding & Image Consultant

FreightAmigo Services Limited

Best SME Trade Finance Matching Platform

Fundergo Limited

Best Non-bank Platform of Financing Matching

Funki Finance

Best Personal Loan Service

Good Wills (H.K.) Limited

Best Enterprise in Estate Planning

Handmade For Picky

Best Pet Product Brand

Herald Business Consulting Limited

Best Corporate Investigation Consultancy

HK Decoman Technology Limited

Best One-stop Online Home Decoration Platform

Hong Kong Cockpit - Airspace Limited

Best Aviation Community Platform

Hong Kong Television Network Limited

Best Online Shopping Platform

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Best Innovative Marketing Technology Company

Imperial Diamond Jewellery & Gold Co.,Ltd.

Best Jewellery and Watch Brand

Innpression Limited

Best Web Design Development

Jper Technology Limited

Best Matching and Management App for Renovation Projects

K-clean Antibacterial Fluid

Best Disinfection and Anti-epidemic Product Brand

Lion Consulting Ltd.

Best Enterprise Management Service App

Manson Design Limited

Best Advertising Design Company

Match Dating

Best Professional Matchmaking Services

Modern Denki

Best Brand of Home Appliances and Audio-visual Products

New Wish Employment Agency Limited

Best Professional Employment Service

Nickson Timber Ltd

Best Wooden Door Dealer

Ojo de Bella

Best Permanent Makeup Service

Omakase Toy

Best Sex Toy Distributor

Pang Pang Frozen

Best Food Experience Platform

Payment Asia

Best Electronic Payment Solution

PC Securities Financial Group

Best Financial Solution

Pet To Nature

Best Pet Hydration Service

Prêt-à-Dress

Best Fashion Rental Platform

Richer Land Company Limited

Best One-stop Online Fresh Food Shopping Platform

Right Plus

Best Mask Brand

Skyblue Design & Decoration Workshop Ltd

Best Diversified Practical Design Company

SOSOC

Best Organisation App Solution

Success Solutions

Best Educational Consultant and Elite Life Coach

The Next Big Thing Limited

Best Mobile App Developer

Tsui Wah Restaurant (Holding) Limited

Best Brand of Diversified Casual Dining

Tung Wah Moving Service Co. Ltd.

Best Multi-purpose Relocation and Storage Company

Unicorn Creative Limited

Best Online Advertising Promotion Service Brand

We Channel Production Limited

Best Creative Entertainment Platform

Yolo Hotpot

Best Hot Pot Delivery Service

YOOV Internet Technology (HK) Limited

Best Cloud Enterprise Management System

For media/advertising inquiries:

Marketing & Editing Department
Tel: +852 3482 0807
Email: news@biz-innovator.com    