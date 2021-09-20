Award Presentation of The Most Innovative Enterprise Award 2020 Recognises Innovative Companies which Drive Industry Development

HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by Business Innovator, Asia's leading content platform of business innovation, the Most Innovative Enterprise Award 2020 culminated on 17 September 2021 with an award presentation ceremony organised at Conrad Hong Kong to acknowledge businesses that demonstrated remarkable contributions and superior innovation in a wide array of industries. Tfihe event was participated by representatives from the award-winning companies, together with esteemed business and political leaders.



[Group photo (guests sequence from the left)] Esteemed guests that honoured the award presentation with their presence included Ms. Pam Mak (President of Hong Kong Small & Medium Enterprises Association), Mr. Jimmy Wan (Founding Chairman of Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association), Dr. Bernard Chan, (Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong SAR Government), Mr. Brian Lee (Director, Business Growth & Innovation, HSBC Commercial Banking), and Dr. Edward Lam (Chairman of Hong Kong SME Development Federation).



[Group photo (guests sequence from the left)] Esteemed guests that honoured the award presentation with their presence included Ms. Pam Mak (President of Hong Kong Small & Medium Enterprises Association), Professor Calvin Tse (Chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs), Mr. Brian Lee (Director, Business Growth & Innovation, HSBC Commercial Banking), Dr. George Lam, BBS (Chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited), Mr. Ivan Shum (Chairman of the Angel Investment Foundation), Mr. Jimmy Wan (Founding Chairman of Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association), and Dr. Edward Lam (Chairman of Hong Kong SME Development Federation).

The Most Innovative Enterprise Award 2020 Themed "Excellent Innovation, Outstanding Achievements" Recognizes Innovative Operations

Established in 2020, Themed "Excellent Innovation, Outstanding Achievements", the Most Innovative Enterprise Award is designed to identify and reward organizations which have demonstrated remarkable contributions and superior innovation in their respective sectors, which strives to enhance their operational efficiencies, service quality, as well as the competitiveness of their industry as a whole.

Comprised of renowned business leaders and distinguished professionals, the panel of judges evaluated all contestants based on five principles, namely I) Brand Awareness; II) Business Operations; III) Production Innovation; IV) Corporate Identity; and V) Brand Marketing Strategies. the Most Innovative Enterprise Award 2020 attracted enthusiastic participation from companies and organisations of a rich array of industries, and a total of 63 companies were recognised by the panel of judges for their outstanding performances.

The Most Innovative Enterprise Award 2020 is designed to identify and reward organizations which have demonstrated remarkable contributions and superior innovation in their respective sectors, with an aim to encourage creativity and innovative development and give impetuses for the economic growth of Hong Kong. In addition, the objectives of the Award also include the promotion of public and consumer awareness of outstanding brands in the city. The Award also aims to promote public and consumer awareness of outstanding brands in the city. Business Innovator also serves as an arena for industry leaders to share their latest innovations and expertise, thus establishing a professional award that enjoys the support and endorsement of both the local and international business communities.

The winners of this year come from a wide range of sectors, including information technology, biotech, healthcare, financial services, legal, insurance, consultancy and advisory, sales and marketing, sports, education, engineering services, security, personal care, fashion and apparel, as well as gaming.

Support from Political and Business leaders

Esteemed guests that honoured the award presentation with their presence included Dr. Bernard Chan, (Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong SAR Government), Dr. George Lam, BBS (Chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited), Mr. Jimmy Wan (Founding Chairman of Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association), Dr. Edward Lam (Chairman of Hong Kong SME Development Federation), Ms. Pam Mak (President of Hong Kong Small & Medium Enterprises Association), Professor Calvin Tse (Chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs), Mr. Ivan Shum (Chairman of the Angel Investment Foundation), and Mr. Brian Lee (Director, Business Growth & Innovation, HSBC Commercial Banking).

The award presentation ceremony was successful thanks to its supporting organisations, including the Hong Kong Economic Journal, Cyberport and HSBC.

Winners of the Most Innovative Enterprise Award 2020 (In Alphabetical Order)

Company (Eng) Eng Title 2000 Fun Limited Best Gaming Equipment Product Brand ADO Living Best Residential Design Brand All The Best Creative Media Best Young Creative Video Creation Platform Anlex Advisory Limited Best Professional Immigration Consultant Apyramidra Company Limited Best Medical Intervention Technology Company Aurora Tele-Oncology Limited Best Online Medical Platform Bartra Wealth Advisors Ltd Best Ireland Investment Immigration Advisor Blazing Star Fencing Limited Best Toddler Fencing Programme- Foil Fox Programme Bonsai Planet Hong Kong Limited Best Featured Potted Plant Brand Bright International Education Limited Best English Education Center (Kindergarten and Primary School) Caretia Limited Best Integrated Professional Nursing Service Platform cdf Beauty Best Beauty Retail Complex China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited Best Critical Illness Insurance Product Chinetek Intelligence Company Limited Best Customer Relationship Management System Clement Shield Group Best Professional Security Consultant Concept AT Design Consultants Limited Best Design Engineering Brand Dept_X Best New Retail Technology Experience Brand DIREACH Best Disinfection Accessories Brand Ec InfoTech Limited (Ec Infotech Limited) Best Electronic Technology Solution Ekiden Sports Management Limited Best Sports Management Company Ever-Beauty B. Company Limited Best Online Skincare Store EverMind Marketing and Production Limited Best Event Planning and Management Company FQ Education Academy Best FQ Education Brand Frame & Fame Ltd Best Personal Branding & Image Consultant FreightAmigo Services Limited Best SME Trade Finance Matching Platform Fundergo Limited Best Non-bank Platform of Financing Matching Funki Finance Best Personal Loan Service Good Wills (H.K.) Limited Best Enterprise in Estate Planning Handmade For Picky Best Pet Product Brand Herald Business Consulting Limited Best Corporate Investigation Consultancy HK Decoman Technology Limited Best One-stop Online Home Decoration Platform Hong Kong Cockpit - Airspace Limited Best Aviation Community Platform Hong Kong Television Network Limited Best Online Shopping Platform iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Best Innovative Marketing Technology Company Imperial Diamond Jewellery & Gold Co.,Ltd. Best Jewellery and Watch Brand Innpression Limited Best Web Design Development Jper Technology Limited Best Matching and Management App for Renovation Projects K-clean Antibacterial Fluid Best Disinfection and Anti-epidemic Product Brand Lion Consulting Ltd. Best Enterprise Management Service App Manson Design Limited Best Advertising Design Company Match Dating Best Professional Matchmaking Services Modern Denki Best Brand of Home Appliances and Audio-visual Products New Wish Employment Agency Limited Best Professional Employment Service Nickson Timber Ltd Best Wooden Door Dealer Ojo de Bella Best Permanent Makeup Service Omakase Toy Best Sex Toy Distributor Pang Pang Frozen Best Food Experience Platform Payment Asia Best Electronic Payment Solution PC Securities Financial Group Best Financial Solution Pet To Nature Best Pet Hydration Service Prêt-à-Dress Best Fashion Rental Platform Richer Land Company Limited Best One-stop Online Fresh Food Shopping Platform Right Plus Best Mask Brand Skyblue Design & Decoration Workshop Ltd Best Diversified Practical Design Company SOSOC Best Organisation App Solution Success Solutions Best Educational Consultant and Elite Life Coach The Next Big Thing Limited Best Mobile App Developer Tsui Wah Restaurant (Holding) Limited Best Brand of Diversified Casual Dining Tung Wah Moving Service Co. Ltd. Best Multi-purpose Relocation and Storage Company Unicorn Creative Limited Best Online Advertising Promotion Service Brand We Channel Production Limited Best Creative Entertainment Platform Yolo Hotpot Best Hot Pot Delivery Service YOOV Internet Technology (HK) Limited Best Cloud Enterprise Management System

For media/advertising inquiries:

Marketing & Editing Department

Tel: +852 3482 0807

Email: news@biz-innovator.com