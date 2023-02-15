Award-Winning Book Navigating The Clickety-Clack Releases Volume 4 to Inspire Change for a Better World

Beyond Belief Publishing Announces the Release of the Fourth Volume of Navigating The Clickety-Clack: How to Live a Peace-Filled Life in a Seemingly Toxic World

Beyond Belief Publishing, a leading publisher of transformational and self-help books, is proud to announce the release of the 4th volume of the award-winning book series Navigating The Clickety-Clack: How to Live a Peace-Filled Life in a Seemingly Toxic World. This powerful collection of essays by award-winning authors, teachers, and thought leaders is designed to help readers discover the keys to living a happy, peaceful life, even in the midst of chaos and turmoil. The publisher, Keith Leon S., is a well-known expert in the field of personal development, and he has put together a team of highly acclaimed authors to create this essential guide to living a life filled with peace and happiness. This latest volume features contributions from 15 thought leaders in the fields of self-development, spirituality, and personal growth, including Bob Doyle, Marci Shimoff, Rickie Byars, and more.





“Over the years, I have developed tools that help me remain calm and peaceful in these times. People have asked me how I am able to do this. The answer is multi-layered, and it has taken me years to arrive at this point,” says Leon. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to share these insights and wisdom with others through the fourth volume of Navigating The Clickety-Clack.”



The 4th volume of "Navigating The Clickety-Clack" has already been awarded the EIPPY Awards for excellence in publishing and is set to be an international bestseller. To celebrate the launch of this latest volume, Beyond Belief Publishing is hosting a virtual book launch event, which will feature interviews with each author, gifts, and the opportunity to win prizes. Register for the live event here: https://tinyurl.com/NCC4Live.



Keith Leon S. says, "I'm thrilled to be bringing this incredible team of authors together for the fourth volume of Navigating The Clickety-Clack. This book holds the future in your hands, and I'm confident that each of these authors will provide valuable insights and guidance for anyone looking to live a peace-filled life in a seemingly toxic world." The book is available on Amazon - Kindle: https://tinyurl.com/NCC4KindleBook - Softcover: https://tinyurl.com/NCC4softcover.



The main authors of this volume are Bob Doyle, Marci Shimoff, and Rickie Byars. Bob Doyle is known to most as a Law of Attraction teacher who has been featured in the movie ‘The Secret.’ As an expert teacher, Bob strongly believes in presenting the Law Of Attraction in a clear and scientific manner and prioritizes the significance of creative self-expression, passion, and purpose. He aims to help people truly connect to what they love and find their passion, as well as to help others start their journey toward using and understanding the Law Of Attraction to manifest abundance and happiness in life. Bob has created the ‘Wealth Beyond Reason’ program and ‘Follow Your Passion, Find Your Power.’



Marci Shimoff is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and a world-renowned transformational teacher. She is an expert on happiness, success, and unconditional love and is best known as the woman's face of the biggest self-help book phenomenon in history, as co-author of six books in the Chicken Soup for the Woman’s Soul series. With total book sales of more than 16 million copies in 33 languages, Marci is one of the bestselling female nonfiction authors of all time. She is also a featured teacher in the international film and book sensation, The Secret and the host of the PBS TV show Happy for No Reason.



Rickie Byars is an acclaimed and beloved singer-songwriter in the genre of inspirational/New Thought music. Her music has resonated in churches of all denominations throughout the world and has lifted live audiences and YouTube streamers who take part in her weekly B-hood Sunday devotionals. Rickie has created an inspirational 24-hour radio station, Bradio.org, and has released nine solo albums of inspirational music, as well as produced seven choral music albums, three songbooks, and two volumes of choral music arrangements. She is also the founder of the non-profit inspirational initiative, Kuumba in Motion and a board member of Voices4Freedom.org.



Along with the world-leading experts on personal growth and self-improvement, Navigating The Clickety-Clack: How to Live a Peace-Filled Life in a Seemingly Toxic World also features contributions from DL Walker, Nami Nesterowicz, Rachel Ann, Jenny Stapleton, Sally Estlin, PJ Ashley, Lottie Cooper, Dipal Shah, Nadine Felix, Maureen Marhayla, Claire Chitty, Renee Zukin, Lisa Janine Ramirez, Heather Davis, and Nevaeh Pillsbury. Each of these authors has a unique perspective on the topic of living a peace-filled life, and their insights and wisdom will be sure to touch and inspire the world, one heart at a time.



About the Publisher Keith Leon S.

Keith Leon S. is a renowned international bestselling author and owner of Beyond Belief Publishing. Keith is passionate about helping people transform their ideas into bestsellers and creating what he calls "The World's Greatest Business Card." He has received five awards and has been recognized for his outstanding contributions to the literary world. Keith has made appearances on popular TV and radio shows, including ABC, CBS, NBC, and The Jenny McCarthy Show, and has been featured in prominent publications such as Inc. Magazine, LA Weekly, The Huffington Post, and Succeed Magazine.



Keith and his wife Maura have co-written the acclaimed book, The Seven Steps to Successful Relationships, which has been highly regarded by best-selling authors John Gray and Terry Cole-Whittaker. Keith is also the author of Who Do You Think You Are? Discover the Purpose of Your Life and Walking With My Angels: A True Story, both of which have forewords by Jack Canfield, the co-author of Chicken Soup for the Soul.



In addition to his work in publishing, Keith is also associated with an upcoming documentary film, “the INside effects: How the Body Heals Itself,” which features 29 doctors, authors, and health advocates. This film promises to be a fascinating exploration of the human body and its incredible ability to heal itself. It is sure to capture the attention of audiences worldwide.



About Beyond Belief Publishing

Beyond Belief Publishing is a leading publisher of transformational and self-help books. With a focus on making a positive impact in the world, Beyond Belief Publishing has published numerous award-winning and international bestselling books. They have a proven track record of success in the industry with over 100 published books, including the release Navigating the Clickety-Clack: How to Live a Peace-Filled Life in a Seemingly Toxic World (Volumes 1 -4). With a focus on transforming ideas into bestsellers and creating impactful books, Beyond Belief Publishing has been recognized with multiple EIPPY Awards for excellence. The company is dedicated to its mission of touching and inspiring the world through the power of the written word. It has succeeded in achieving this goal with international best-selling books. Beyond Belief Publishing continues to make a global impact, spreading its message of hope, love, and peace through its publications. More information about the company can be found at www.LeonSmithPublishing.com.

