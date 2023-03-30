Award Winning Chef Lee Cecchin Shares Overcoming Adversity to Cooking for Royalty, in Best-Selling New Book Focusing on Community and Inspiration

Esteemed Chef and female founder, Lee Cecchin’s uses food to inspire and create community in Voices Of Impact, Vol 2.

—

The idea that community and standing up for oneself, despite the odds, are the keys to empowerment is a powerful message that Chef Lee Cecchin wants to convey as a contributor to new book, Voices of Impact, Vol. 2 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs.

“I think my story will show that no matter where you come from it is up to you to change your own destiny, stand up to be counted. You don’t need to accept the cards, that you’ve been dealt you can change the outcome,” says Cecchin about the fascinating road that led to her founding her own award winning restaurant, The Old Salt Bush, after extensive experience in the hospitality industry that even included catering for HRH Princess Mary of Denmark.

Cecchin’s story wasn’t always so idyllic though, and early on involved abuse and homelessness. But rather than accept the card she had been dealt, Cecchin, who is based in regional New South Wales in Australia, found solace in cooking and utilised this to build an illustrious career that focuses on locally sourced foods, bush ingredients and empowering the next generation.

Through forging a successful career to become a female founder of an award winning business in the male dominated restaurant business, Cecchin hopes her story will remind us that, “We all have a voice, we all should be counted no matter how big or small we are, or where we come from. It’s up to us to change the outcome.” Cecchin’s business, The Old Salt Bush, are inclusive, offering cooking classes to catering, and use a variety of native foods sourced regionally and locally. Cecchin describes it as welcoming, and she loves interacting with people and hearing everybody's story.

“Lee is an incredibly inspiring woman; she takes us along on her journey of overcoming adversity and how it can help others. Her story will resonate with so many readers from her inspiring journey. I am grateful to have her in my tribe of authors. Her story is such a valuable contribution to Voices of Impact.” says Melanie Wood, founder of Voices of Impact Publishing. Which gives women a platform to be seen, heard, and understood while creating an impact.

Read Chef Cecchin’s inspiring story and others in Voices of Impact, Vol. 2 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs, which is out now through Voices Of Impact Publishing. Showcasing inspiring stories from entrepreneurial and visionary women who through their personal journeys of transformation have risen up with powerful intention to create a purposeful impact.

About the Author

Chef Lee Cecchin is the founder/owner of The Old Salt Bush Restaurant & Catering. Born in Australia, now residing in New South Wales, Australia, and is an International Chef/Restaurateur. From humble beginnings, Lee has built a prestigious career in the Hospitality Industry as a Chef for more than 40 years. Lee has cooked for royalty such as HRH Princess Mary of Denmark, Sheiks, and political leaders, worked on film sets catering for various actors, actresses and has travelled and worked extensively through Australia, Europe and Asia.

