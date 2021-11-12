Award-Winning Cybervation Inc. Supports Local Business Owners

Cybervation Inc, 2021 BizTech Awards Outstanding Innovation Award Winner for BistroUX, is announcing the launch of Cambio Card, a universal gift card designed to transform customer experience and support local businesses

Cybervation Inc, 2021 BizTech Awards Outstanding Innovation Award Winner for BistroUX, is announcing the launch of Cambio Card, a universal gift card designed to transform customer experience and support local businesses. Ohio has more than 850,000 small businesses, according to the most current federal data available, and Cybervation is committed to supporting local businesses by maximizing their potential and growth.

In 2016, Cybervation founded BistroUX, an award-winning cloud-based online ordering platform that helps hundreds of restaurants all over Ohio. Business owners can now integrate the power of Cambio Card into their growth. “Cambio Card was born as a technological innovation during the pandemic to support small restaurant and store owners” said Purba Majumder, CEO. The global COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc among small minority-owned businesses, especially restaurants. With Zero-Commission Fees, BistroUX quickly became the obvious choice over third-party delivery platforms that typically charge 20-30% Commission. Additionally, restaurant servers can earn tips for all BistroUX orders, whereas drivers earn tips for delivery services – that is a big motivation for restaurants to adopt the platform. BistroUX has been a catalyst for increasing the profitability of restaurants that can save thousands of dollars per month in fees. Cambio Card was added to the product line to bring more customers and further increase revenue for restaurant partners. Cambio Card can only be used in local restaurants and stores, which supports and stimulates the local economy.

Over the past 23 years, Cybervation has earned many awards and recognition for its business contributions: BizTech – 2021 Outstanding Innovation, 2017 Minority Business and 2016 Outstanding Woman in Technology; Business First - 2020 Diversity in Business; 2016 and 2017 Smart 50 Award. For media inquiries contact Cybervation at info@cybervationinc.com.

About BistroUX

BistroUX, developed by Cybervation Inc - an award-winning technology solutions company based in Dublin, Ohio, is an online ordering restaurant platform that enables restaurants to offer branded online services to customers while increasing their profit margin, access to customers data, and customized reports. BistroUX has been a game-changer for many restaurants that have struggled to stay open in the past year during the pandemic.

About Cambio Card

Cambio Card is one gift card that can be used to make purchases at multiple local merchants across Central Ohio. Cambio Card can only be accepted at small local restaurants and stores, providing an easy and accessible solution for both businesses and customers.

