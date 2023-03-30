Award Winning Entrepreneur Natasha Coughlan Shares Her Inspirational Story of Success in This Must Read Best Selling Book Voices of Impact

In Voices Of Impact, Vol 2, Entrepreneur, Speaker and Author Natasha Coughlan details how she created her life by design and helps other women do the same.

In the new empowering book, Voices of Impact, Vol. 2 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs, Award winning entrepreneur Natasha Coughlan cites the self awareness to know when you are self sabotaging as one of the keys to living a successful life by design. The Queensland, Australia based female entrepreneur has successfully built an empire of businesses and is now focused on helping other women create businesses and property portfolios.

“My goal is to create a world where everyone has the opportunity to live a fulfilling and meaningful life, regardless of their background or circumstances”, states the AusMumpreneur awards and the Australian Women's Small Business awards finalist. Given her ability to turn around her life from an unconventional upbringing in a small town, bullying and homelessness to a successful business women, property investor and mother, Natasha is well placed to hold the door open for other women of all backgrounds. It’s through her personal journey that Natasha has developed a unique perspective and message that resonates with people from all walks of life.

Whether an entrepreneur looking to grow your business, a young person seeking guidance on how to pursue your passions, or a professional seeking to overcome obstacles and reach new heights, Natasha can provide personalised coaching to help unlock a person's full potential. Natasha is a well sought after speaker and shares a unique message that resonates with many she is in front of, creating long lasting change and inspiration.

Natasha is a visionary for what is possible when we have the strength to be vulnerable, ask for help and take a leap of faith. What she has accomplished is incredible. Her story is a valuable contribution to Voices of Impact.” says Melanie Wood, founder of Voices of Impact Publishing. Which gives women a platform to be seen, heard, and understood while creating an impact.

Learn more about Natasha’s inspiring story and others in Voices of Impact, Vol. 2 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs, which is out now through Voices Of Impact Publishing. Voices of Impact, Vol. 2 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs follows on from the bestselling Vol 1 to showcase inspiring stories from entrepreneurial and visionary women who through their personal journeys of transformation have risen up with powerful intention to create a purposeful impact.



About the Author



Natasha Coughlan is an award-winning Entrepreneur and Speaker. Living on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia, Natasha has built an empire of businesses and helps others to do the same by sharing her story and experience on global platforms, empowering women across the globe via speaking and private coaching to create a life by design unapologetically. In her first year in business, Natasha was a finalist in the AusMumpreneur awards and the Australian Women's Small Business awards. Natasha is an award-winning property investor. Natasha spends a lot of time working on herself professionally and personally, she believes that growth in both areas keeps you at the top of your game.

