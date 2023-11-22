Award-winning Entrepreneur Tarek Abdel Salam Launches New Book “Now You Can Afford,” the Ultimate Digital Marketing Playbook

Opening the impossible door to a new life by breaking down the secrets of successful sales and marketing into three actionable steps – READY-SET-MULTIPLY.

In a special release, renowned entrepreneur and ex-director of one of the world’s biggest marketing agencies, Tarek Abdel Salam, has launched his new book, “Now You Can Afford.” Though recently released, the book is already an Amazon bestseller in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

There’s ample reason to be excited about the monumental transformations taking shape in today’s business universe. However, even as people approach the fast-paced business landscape with optimism, there’s a growing need for strategic guidance. Over his years as a leading marketing strategist, Tarek noticed that many businesses lack a strong framework for success when it comes to sales. Therefore, as businesses navigate the increasingly competitive landscape, the absence of robust frameworks hinders their ability to succeed. Identifying hidden potentials in this dynamic environment, Tarek devised READY-SET-MULTIPLY.

“Now You Can Afford” features this easy-to-understand, unique three-step selling framework for success. The book aims to help entrepreneurs and startups bone up on sales and marketing by revealing the framework within the digital marketing realm for growing income from zero to seven figures. Described as the ‘playbook for financial freedom,’ this groundbreaking book outlines the three actionable steps of successful sales and marketing: READY-SET-MULTIPLY. In this original approach, each step represents a smart marketing strategy that supercharges sales strategies for freelancers, coaches, business owners, digital marketers, and entrepreneurs.

The acclaimed playbook builds upon Tarek’s rich experience in the industry and reveals insider tactics for building and marketing businesses to success from scratch. The former Publicis Group director and strategist for world-renowned brands leverages his understanding of the sales and marketing landscape combined with forward-looking tidbits to inspire a new pathway toward sales and marketing success.

Tarek says, “There’s always a framework for every task to be accomplished. Always try to find the right framework for anything you want to achieve. Dig for the knowledge; it is your secret weapon.”

With this cohesive overview of the inner-circle tactics of selling anything online – from an expert who knows every step to take to achieve success, “Now You Can Afford” empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, business owners, and digital marketers to elevate their businesses without big budgets or high technical expertise, a tall order in the ever-evolving landscape of online commerce.

Tarek Abdel Salam offers more than just a vision; his book unveils the secrets hidden deep within the marketing realm that have only been available to clients. “Now You Can Afford” creatively repackages these secrets to ignite a sales and marketing success engine that drives entrepreneurs and startups across diverse industries toward financial redemption.

“Now You Can Afford” champions doing more with less and puts within reach solutions for scaling and improving business value. “Imagine having a money machine that generates high income while you sip your coconut juice in the Maldives, paying off your bills, buying luxurious items without even looking at the price tag, being your own boss, and most importantly, taking complete control of your life. That’s what this book is all about.”

Beyond detailing Tarek’s game-changing framework, this groundbreaking book also provides a roadmap to understanding dream customers and building a repeat customer base, ethical competitor spying, creating a sales bridge to success, making irresistible offers, building effective sales strategies, sales copywriting that sells and so much more. Covering everything from social media marketing, digital marketing, advertising, sales techniques, entrepreneurship, and business strategy, among others, the book is written to help entrepreneurs, business owners, freelancers, and coaches build brands that people not only buy but also remember – and achieve financial freedom as a result. Each page encapsulates Tarek’s wisdom, insights, and know-how gained from over two decades at the top.

Author Tarek Abdel Salam, an award-winning entrepreneur and co-founder of Out Loud Media, aims to help solopreneurs achieve financial freedom. From a broke door-to-door salesman to a global marketing sage, Tarek proves that success is within reach for anyone who desires it. By teaching his three-step framework, READY-SET-MULTIPLY, Tarek is opening people’s eyes to the world of possibilities waiting to be claimed.

Get a copy of Tarek’s revelatory book “Now You Can Afford” on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.



