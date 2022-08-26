The award-winning, makeup artist (Jina Kim) - endorsed barenbliss Korean Peach Makes Perfect Lip Tint finally lunched in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barenbliss(BNB) Peach Makes Perfect Lip Tint, owned by HEBE BEAUTY COSMETICS INC, finally launched in Philippines. Offering an extensive range of universally flattering shades and endless textures, it's no wonder so many experts and industry insiders swear by the series.

BNB Peach Makes Perfect Lip tint is a peach scented Lip Tint that coats the lips with 6 natural goodness ingredients such as shea butter, jojoba oil, olive oil, meadowfoam seed oil, sunflower seed oil, and almond oil, keeping the lips nourished without an extra lip balm. The milky light gel texture creates glossy stained and shiny lips with soft-lustrous color which gives durable moisture and stain for up to 24 hours.

The Color Pop Formula produces intense colors. There are four colors, namely 01 Paradise found (glowy pinky red), 02 Pretty Please (lively peach coral color), 03 Take Change (shiny red cherry color), 04 Never Settle (intense reddish plum color).

In less than a year from its launch, the editor-approved product has already been awarded"The Best Korean Lip Tint"by Beautynesia, a leading beauty media in Indonesia. This achievement was achieved based on the results of a survey conducted by Beautynesia on hundreds of Beautynesians, a greeting from loyal readers of Beautynesia. It has also clinched an award at the Korean Beauty+ Awards in 2021.

In addition to the title of The Favorite Korean Lip Tint of Beautynesian choice at the end of 2021, at the beginning of its appearance, BNB Peach Makes Perfect Lip Tint also won the title of Lip Tint No.1 chosen by Shopee consumers, in November 2021.

Also, it was highly recommended by Vogue Korea and rated over 4.9 on Shopee, receiving more than 30,000 good reviews online.This explains why it's selling so well; it has topped the lip tint category in Shopee Indonesia No mean feat.

BNB Peach Makes Perfect Lip Tint 04 Never Settle is highly recommended, that is the boldest one in this collection that will make your lip color most outstanding in your whole look. With this shade on your lips, you will feel empowered and confidence-boosting to embrace every change in your life.

Check out the barenliss Peach Makes Perfect Lip Tint and other barenbliss products on Shopee(https://shopee.ph/barenblissph ) now.