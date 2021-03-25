With the focus on a sustainable future, high-tech Sequis Tower demonstrates environmentally sustainable building by receiving international prestigious awards, AIA and MIPIM 2020.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FARPOINT's Sequis Tower Jakarta is offering a sustainable, eco-friendly and safe working environment for companies amid a renewed focused in these areas by various businesses amid the global pandemic. This comes as many companies have been forced to reevaluate what is important to them amid challenges posed by COVID-19.



Award-winning Sequis Tower Pivots Towards Sustainability In Face Of The Pandemic

Sequis Tower aims to help companies reaching their ESG goals through innovative architecture and high technology and these efforts have been internationally recognised by prestigious awards including the American Institute of Architects International Region Awards 2020. Sequis Tower was presented with two awards, the first being a Design Award which recognizes the tower's high-quality, efficient, and human-focused design, while the second, a Sustainability Award, highlights its strong environmental performance as one of the first LEED Platinum buildings certified in Indonesia. Sequis Tower also won MIPIM Asia Award 2020.

Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF), the building optimises efficiency and performance for the building tenants and businesses in a greener way. Equipped with sustainable architecture and technology, Sequis Tower is able to integrate sustainable practices that bring benefits to both business and operation.

"We are creating an urban center in a humane way through the introduction of inviting public spaces throughout the building site and the use of scale giving textures and materials on the tower above – a development that is sustainable economically, socially and environmentally," explained Robert C. Whitlock, AIA, Principal of KPF.

Sequis Tower recognizes the design and operation to be more resource-efficient, healthy, and cost-efficient, performing 36% better compared to standard building design. It also presides on a strategic position in the heart of Sudirman's CBD (SCBD), within walking distance of Istora Mandiri MRT Station.

Robert added, "In creating the design for the Sequis Tower, we also aim to redefine the typical Jakarta office tower, creating a new urban paradigm for the central business district and setting a new standard for sustainable design in Indonesia."

Sequis Tower supports tenants with a safe and healthy environment.

Green buildings, like Sequis Tower, have contributed to COVID-19 prevention and control, with innovations include AI temperature detection, UV-C light to sanitizing the air, as well as HEPA filters' installation in elevators to help prevent transmission of COVID-19.

A double-glazed façade of the tower prevents solar heat gain, making it energy efficient. In addition, it applies contactless door entry system to help limit the spread of COVID-19, while saving energy by ensuring the doors are kept closed.

Sequis Tower also reduces electricity consumption with dimming systems and motion-sensing lighting, which are proven to be cost-effective.

"For MNCs and industries facing the stresses of the pandemic, adopting such technologies is a key factor in achieving a sustainable and greener economy. By helping to ensure that operations can carry on without too big an impact, businesses can continue to grow despite the circumstances," said Widijanto Liem, COO of FARPOINT.

FARPOINT maintains its vision as a real estate developer that emphasizes green construction and the maximizing of both economic and environmental performance at the same time. The Sequis Tower is the latest symbol of the company's dedication.

"Having your office at Sequis Tower will reflect a multinational or domestic company's long-term vision, with a sustainable business for today and for the future," concluded Liem.

About Sequis Tower

Sequis Tower is an International Grade A office building in Sudirman CBD. It is one of the first building in Indonesia to achieve a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum Rating.

About LEED Platinum

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) is a rating system for design, construction, operation, and maintenance of buildings, residences and neighbourhoods, developed to help building owners and operators to be environmentally responsible and use resources efficiently.

About FARPOINT

FARPOINT is an Indonesian real estate developer, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gunung Sewu Group. Supported by more than 30 years of experience in the development and management of residential property assets, commercial, hospitality and retail, FARPOINT has received numerous International Awards. For more information, visit www.Farpoint.co.id .

Media Contact:

Full Name : Hellen Triutomo

Job title : Associate Marketing Director

Phone number : +62-21-5299-4000

Email : hellen.triutomo@farpoint.co.id



Full Name : Ancilla Evayana

Job title : Marketing Manager

Phone number : +62-21-5299-4000

Email : ancilla.hudion@farpoint.co.id