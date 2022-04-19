Award-Winning XPO Brands Creates Global Partnership with Leading US-Based Agency

XPO Brands & The Mars Agency Fuel Shopper Marketing Growth in the APAC Region

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XPO Brands, a leading Australian retail activation agency, announced today that it will forge a new international partnership with The Mars Agency, a global commerce marketing agency. This collaboration gives XPO the financial backing and operational support to continue to grow and deliver best-in-class shopper and experiential marketing across the region. It also provides access to The Mars Agency's industry-leading technology and data platform, MARLIYN®, to enhance solutions for XPO's clients in Australia and New Zealand.

Founded in 2013, XPO Brands has earned an acclaimed reputation as a creative leader in Shopper and Experiential Marketing. They were recently named B&T's Shopper Agency of the Year and won five top awards at Shop! Association's Marketing at Retail Awards, overall Best Design & Innovation and overall Best Display. They have also brought first-of-their-kind innovations to the market — including technology platforms MateRiX and SampleLab — that continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in connecting brands with shoppers.

The Mars Agency brings rich experience in commerce marketing with scale and presence around the world. Their intelligent, results-driven marketing technology platform and strong capabilities in media and ecommerce enhance and complement XPO's stake in the local market.

"I'm thrilled to join forces with a company that matches our own values, passionately innovating and helping their clients succeed," said Sally Tobin, Founder and Managing Director of XPO Brands. "I'm excited to bring new technologies and extended commerce services to Australia and New Zealand thanks to the support of The Mars Agency."

"We're thrilled to welcome XPO Brands to The Mars Agency family and grow our ability to serve our clients across the globe," said TMA Global CEO Rob Rivenburgh. "With XPO's strong leadership and innovative spirit, and now our support, their ambitions can truly be realized."

XPO Brands will operate under its current name as XPO Brands, a Mars Agency Company. The partnership with The Mars Agency will allow XPO to broaden its service offering to its existing client base, as well as maintain and grow its talent and leadership. The Mars Agency will now operate 16 offices on four continents where there are over 700 hundred employees serving Fortune 100 clients.

The Mars Agency is an award-winning, independently owned, global commerce marketing practice. With talent around the world, they connect people, technology, and intelligence to create demand and drive profitable, sustainable growth. Their latest MarTech platform, MARILYN®, enables marketers to make better decisions, create connected experiences and drive stronger results. Learn more at www.themarsagency.com and meetmarilyn.ai.

XPO Brands is an-award winning creative agency dedicated to transforming the way retailers and brands connect with and influence people. Headquartered in Sydney with an additional arm in Melbourne, their integrated, below-the-line campaigns span across Shopper Marketing, Digital and Content, Experiential Events and Product Sampling. Learn more at xpobrands.com.au.

