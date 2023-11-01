Award-Worthy Performance and Improvements: VinFast VF 8 Nominated for 2023 People's Choice at the Automobile Awards

VinFast VF 8 is nominated for 2023 People's Choice at the Automobile Awards.

—

In recognition of VinFast’s focus on creating elevated and reliable driving experiences, VinFast's electric family SUV, the VF 8, has earned a nomination for the prestigious People's Choice Award at the 2023 Automobile Awards. This accolade, determined by the public, serves as a beacon for the year's most exceptional automobiles. From September 28, 2023, to October 31, 2023, car enthusiasts across the globe can participate by casting their votes for the most impressive vehicles on the road.

The nomination of VinFast's VF 8 for the People's Choice Award at the 2023 Automobile Awards is a testament to the brand's dedication to excellence and underscores the impact of improvements made to the overall vehicle quality and driving experience. The selection of the VF 8 as a candidate for the 2023 People's Choice award by the Automobile Awards team is rooted in the vehicle's distinctive style, designed for peak performance and optimal aerodynamics. The EV’s cabin offers a spacious, uncluttered and luminous interior, enriched by a panoramic sunroof. High-quality finishes and a substantial 15.6-inch touchscreen integrated into the central console elevate the overall driving experience. Furthermore, the VF 8 comes with a generous 10-year or 200,000 km warranty, underscoring VinFast's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

The winner of the "People's Choice Awards" is determined by the number of votes from the public. The Automobile Awards competition and ceremony, set in France -- a thriving hub for the automotive industry -- promises to be an exciting event. This platform, devoted to recognizing the world's most extraordinary car models, features a distinguished jury comprised of respected experts and journalists.

Participating in the voting process is a quick and simple endeavor, requiring just a couple of minutes, and it's accessible globally through the link here.

The nomination of the VF 8 for the People's Choice Award further adds to VinFast's already impressive list of accolades, including the AUTOBEST 2018, NCAP Ratings 2019, and the ASEAN NCAP Grand Prix Awards 2020. Each of these awards not only signifies the brand's commitment to excellence but also the collective effort to redefine the future of sustainable mobility.



