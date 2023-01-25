Awareness Technologies Launches Veriato Workforce Behavior Analytics in India

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Awareness Technologies, the parent company of Veriato, today announced the launch of Veriato’s workforce behavior analytics software in India in partnership with Sectonics. India is an important and growing market, with thousands of organizations looking for solutions to better monitor and manage their workforce, especially as millions of employees have shifted to remote and hybrid work. Awareness is prioritizing the India market in 2023, investing in a presence in the region, support for the local market and additional product development.



“Veriato’s workforce behavior analytics solution is a perfect fit for so many businesses in India and we are thrilled to partner with them to represent them in the region. Leaders are looking for more than just employee monitoring, and Veriato delivers with behavior analytics and risk management so that businesses have a complete solution to improve productivity and get ahead of issues in a remote and hybrid work environment,” said Vikas Chalke, Director at Sectonics.

“India is an important market for us, and we are devoting resources to expand our presence here. With our partnership with Sectonics, we will be able to help more businesses in India have access to Veriato’s workforce behavior analytics to gain new insights and tools in a forever- changed work environment,” said Elizabeth Harz, CEO at Awareness Technologies.

Veriato offers modern workforce behavior analytics solutions with advanced technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to help employers track employee behavior and maintain company security with far more control than typical monitoring software. Veriato provides unmatched visibility into activity, communications, and access, making it the ideal solution for any organization looking to detect issues with employee productivity, fraud or data theft.

About Veriato

Veriato is the leading provider of workforce behavior analytics, helping businesses monitor and analyze on-site, remote or hybrid workforce activity to boost productivity and keep sensitive data secure. Veriato is the partner of choice to deliver unmatched insights to help companies thrive in today’s complex work environment, especially in industries where sensitive data and IP is at stake. With powerful analytics that work across networks, in the cloud, and on-premise, companies gain complete visibility and understanding, ensuring maximum productivity and minimum risk.

About Sectonics

Sectonics is the CyberSecurity focused VAD. Incorporated with the objective to assist enterprises of all sizes and verticals to boost their security posture and efficiently deal with newer and ever evolving cyber attacks. Sectonics is a team of enthusiastic and experienced cybersecurity experts from India. HeadQuartered in the financial capital of India, Mumbai; Sectonics act as the Value Added Distributor across India, South East Asia and Middle East markets for our ISV partners. Our network of 100+ channel partners includes some of the leading GSIs, NSIs, regional SIs, MSSPs, and consulting partners. From endpoint security, data security to cloud security and even brand security, we cover almost all the key security aspects considered by any enterprise CXO. This makes us a preferred and go to distributor amongst the security channel partners.

