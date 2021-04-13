Awkarin Is Back with New Nasi Kulit Malam Minggu Menu Items

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasi Kulit Malam Minggu ala Awkarin, Indonesia's pioneering 'nasi kulit' brand is celebrating three years of providing delicious and exciting takes on a classic dish. Established in 2018, Nasi Kulit Malam Minggu ala Awkarin quickly became a hit with its innovative and ever-expanding menu.



Awkarin with Nasi Kulit Malam Minggu

Awkarin is the definition of a multi-hyphenate. The multitalented internet personality has taken her talents around the online world and beyond. From singing and rapping, podcasting and vlogging, to talent management and content creation, Awkarin has done it all. She is also diving into the booming local F&B industry.

Seeing this opportunity, Awkarin introduced 'nasi kulit crispy' a simple rice dish packs a lot of delicious flavours. With this winning combination, it was clear to see how it became such a success so quickly. In the past two years, Nasi Kulit Malam Minggu ala Awkarin has won the following awards: the Best Business Opportunity to Invest 2020 and Market Leader in Franchise & Business Opportunity Industry 2021.

Nasi Kulit Malam Minggu is a 100% homegrown product and pride of Indonesia that sells more than a million portions of nasi kulit crispy per year. Even with its success, the menu continues to grow. The newest additions to Nasi Kulit Malam Minggu ala Awkarin's menu are Awchan Taichan and Awjojo.

Yudith, manager of Nasi Kulit Malam Minggu ala Awkarin, believes that the new menu items will convince more people to give the brand a try. "Nasi Kulit Malam Minggu ala Awkarin is for everybody, from millennials to families, executives, and professionals. There is something for everyone," said Yudith.

Awchan Taichan is Nasi Kulit Malam Minggu ala Awkarin's special deep-fried take on the national favourite sate taichan. Fried to give an addictive crunch, Awchan Taichan is sure to become a new people's favourite sate taichan. Awjojo is Nasi Kulit Malam Minggu ala Awkarin's very own sambal ijo. With a unique blend of chilies and spices, this is the perfect addition to the favourite sets from Nasi Kulit Malam Minggu ala Awkarin.

Over the past three years, Nasi Kulit Malam Minggu ala Awkarin has continued to delight foodies all over Indonesia. There are currently numerous branches across the country, with more to be opened in the future.

Partnership opportunities are available – join us and can become an owner of a Nasi Kulit Malam Minggu ala Awkarin outlet! Visit the Instagram profile @nasikulitmalamminggu for more information on partnership opportunities.

