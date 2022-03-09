AXA becomes Activation Partner of WWF Earth Hour 2022

AXA to activate 360-degree green education and promotion

Invite everyone to pledge on #HabitsProtectHabitats

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 9 March 2022 -We will join forces with millions of people around the globe to show support for our earth, raising awareness of climate change and the loss of biodiversity — the two biggest threats facing our shared planet.The one-hour lights-off event for Earth Hour will start at 8:30pm on 26 March 2022, preceded by an online count-down ceremony. On top of that, AXA will echo this year's Earth Hour theme of "" with a series of education and promotion activities beyond Earth Hour. These include online green challenge for families, educational webinars, school programme on biodiversity through a fun boardgame, eco-guided tours, volunteering in wetlands etc., to encourage our staff, financial consultants, customers and the community to take actions to protect our nature, with a focus on wetlands which provide essential ecosystem services to wildlife and human beings by being a nature-based solutions to environmental issues.We will also be launching promotion over different channels to encourage individuals, schools, and corporates in Hong Kong to pledge to build habits on protecting our habitats. Please join us to pledge here: https://bit.ly/3veQ389 . Each pledge can inspire more people to commit to taking actions for our sustainable future., said, "At AXA, our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters. AXA Group has been at the forefront of the fight against climate change. In 2020, we announced sustaining our strong climate leadership as one of the five key strategy pillars. AXA Group has also set various global green targets such as making green investments to reach €25 billion by 2023, increasing the share of green insurance products, achieving carbon neutrality by 2025 and arranging all staff to receive 2-hour mandatory training on climate change etc. In Hong Kong, AXA encourages the use of eStatement/eAdvice service through digitisation to cut down on paper usage and is the first insurer to join forces with like-minded leading firms in the 'Green Monday ESG Coalition' to combat climate change. All these global and local efforts are to ensure that we are contributing to a sustainable future as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company. With our commitments and actions, we have received the highest rating of AAA in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment since 2015.As one of the global insurance leaders, AXA hopes our support as Activation Partner and the highest level of corporate sponsor will help maximise the impact of Earth Hour, the world's biggest environment protection movement. We encourage all members of the public to make a pledge to set nature on the path to recovery and create a healthier, more sustainable and resilient world for our next generations together."

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 50 markets and serving 95 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.



As one of the most diversified insurers offering integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance, our goal is to be the insurance and holistic wellness partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve.



At the core of our service commitment is continuous product innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers and leveraging technology and digital transformation.



We embrace our responsibility to be a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first insurer in Hong Kong and Macau to address the important need of mental health through different products and services. For example, the Mind Charger function on our holistic wellness platform "AXA BetterMe", which is available via our mobile app Emma by AXA, is open to not just our customers, but the community at large. We will continue to foster social progress through our product offerings and community investment to support the sustainable development of Hong Kong and Macau.



