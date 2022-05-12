AXA becomes the first insurer in Hong Kong to offer green premium rebate

Motivating Employee Benefits customers to fully utilise eClaim services

HONG KONG, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong ("AXA") announces the launch of its first-in-market "Green Premium Rebate" programme[1] - selected AXA Employee Benefits business clients can now enjoy 1% of premium rebate by fully utilising the eClaim services[2]. Through the premium rebate programme, AXA aims to protect the environment by joining hands with customers to reduce paper consumption via digitalisation.

Emily Li, Chief Employee Benefits and Wellness Officer, said, "AXA has been at the forefront of the fight against climate change for years. As one of the largest Employee Benefits insurers in Hong Kong, over 200 million pieces of paper are involved in our employee benefits outpatient claims every year. Through this premium rebate programme, we hope to motivate our customers to better utilise the eClaim services on the Emma by AXA app. Not only are the services environment-friendly, but they are also convenient, accessible anytime, anywhere, and there is no maximum claim amount limit[3]. We hope to join hands with corporates and their employees to support environmental protection, and create shared value for the community together. This brings to life AXA's Purpose - Act for human progress by protecting what matters."

As a global insurance leader, AXA is committed to being a catalyst in building a greener future through various sustainable actions and achieving the global "Net Zero" goal with our customers. In recent years, AXA has been actively encouraging the use of eStatement/eAdvice and e-medical cards to save trees and offers customers a more convenient way to manage their policies.

[1] Valid till 31 December 2022. [2] Eligible for selected Employee Benefits policies purchased or renewed between 1 May 2022 to 31 December 2022. [3] Applied to Hong Kong customers only. Macau customers can submit outpatient claim requests via Emma by AXA of up to MOP3,800.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 50 markets and serving 95 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers offering integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance, our goal is to be the insurance and holistic wellness partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve.

At the core of our service commitment is continuous product innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers and leveraging technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first insurer in Hong Kong and Macau to address the importance of mental health through different products and services such as offering free mindfulness practice resources through Mind Charger which is fully accessible to our customers and the public via our holistic wellness platform AXA BetterMe.

AXA also takes part in a wide range of ESG initiatives and programmes both globally and locally. AXA Group established AXA Climate School and Net-Zero Insurance Alliance in 2021 and set out various global green targets such as reaching €26 billion in green investments by 2023 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2025. In Hong Kong, AXA pledges to reduce paper usage via digitisation and is the first insurer to join the 'Green Monday ESG Coalition'. As of Feb 2022, AXA Hong Kong's green investments have exceeded HKD4 billion. We strive to contribute to a sustainable future as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

