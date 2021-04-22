AXA becomes the first insurer to join Green Monday ESG Coalition

HONG KONG, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA") is proud to be the first insurer to join the "Green Monday ESG Coalition" ("Coalition") as a founding Mission Partner, rendering our full support to combat climate change for a sustainable and resilient future.



The Coalition is led by Green Monday Group, a leading green social enterprise headquartered in Hong Kong. It aims to unify businesses with concrete carbon emission reduction actions to achieve the global "Net Zero" goal.

As the first and only insurer joining the Coalition, AXA has pledged to combat climate change through a series of innovative green actions and co-creating social education and community projects with Green Monday.

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, "Climate change is our century's biggest challenge. As a global insurance leader, AXA is committed to being a catalyst for action to build a green and sustainable future. We are very pleased to join forces with Green Monday and other like-minded leading firms in this Coalition to take action for our planet. This again brings to life AXA's Purpose - Act for human progress by protecting what matters."

AXA Group has been at the forefront of the fight against climate change for years. In the AXA Group "Driving Progress 2023" strategy which was announced in December 2020, reinforcing our climate leadership position is one of the five key strategic actions. With our commitments and actions towards sustainability, we were recognised as the second most responsible insurer in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index in 2020.

To learn more about the "Green Monday ESG Coalition", please visit https://greenmonday.org/en/corporate-solutions/.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau



AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 54 markets and serving 105 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.



As one of the most diversified insurers offering integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance, our goal is to be the insurance and holistic wellness partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve.



At the core of our service commitment is continuous product innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers and leveraging technology and digital transformation.



We embrace our responsibility to be a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first insurer in Hong Kong and Macau to address the important need of mental health through different products and services. For example, the Mind Charger function on our holistic wellness platform "AXA BetterMe", which is available via our mobile app Emma by AXA, is open to not just our customers, but the community at large. We will continue to foster social progress through our product offerings and community investment to support the sustainable development of Hong Kong and Macau.



