AXA extends holistic wellness platform "AXA BetterMe" to all Employee Benefits customers

Leveraging technology and thoughtful services to raise competitiveness of corporates

HONG KONG, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With COVID vaccination becoming available in Hong Kong, many corporates are getting ready to accelerate their business activities again. As a leading Employee Benefits insurer in Hong Kong, AXA Hong Kong and Macau has already taken the lead to support its Employees Benefits customers by launching a series of free benefits upgrade in January. Today, AXA Hong Kong and Macau announced that it is taking a further step by extending "AXA BetterMe", a holistic wellness platform for body and mind, to all its Employee Benefits customers in Hong Kong and Macau. All members can enjoy the BetterMe service automatically, free of charge and no registration is required.

Insured employees and dependents[1] can enjoy a comprehensive suite of "AXA BetterMe" services covering physical wellness, mental wellbeing and chronic disease management services anytime, anywhere simply by accessing the "Emma by AXA" app. With thoughtful services and technology, AXA Hong Kong and Macau wishes to leverage "AXA BetterMe" to support corporates and their employees to become a better we.

In addition, AXA is committed to providing all-in-one self-services through "Emma by AXA". From registration to claims submissions and even medication orders, all services related to Employee Benefits policies can be completed conveniently. AXA understands digitalisation is essential especially under the new normal, hence new features and services to enhance insured employees and dependents' digital experience have been introduced:

(New function) Online Registration for Member Exclusive Events

Event schedules and registration are now available on "Emma by AXA". Expert guest speakers will be invited to share hot topics on employee wellness and latest health information.

Event schedules and registration are now available on "Emma by AXA". Expert guest speakers will be invited to share hot topics on employee wellness and latest health information. Outpatient E-claims [2]

Insured employees and dependents can now submit an outpatient claim (covers both general practitioner and specialist services) up to HKD3,800 via "Emma by AXA".

Insured employees and dependents can now submit an outpatient claim (covers both general practitioner and specialist services) up to via "Emma by AXA". B enefits Entitlement at a Glance [3]

Insured employees and dependents can view the details of their benefits entitlement simply by logging in "Emma by AXA" to efficiently take care of their medical service needs.

The above information is for reference only. For details on product features, content, terms and exclusions, please refer to the relevant product leaflets.

Click here to download "Emma by AXA"