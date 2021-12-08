AXA Hong Kong launched exclusive mind health network and online counselling service for Employee Benefits customers

Provide all-round mental health support with innovative digital solutions

HONG KONG, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading Employee Benefits insurance provider, AXA Hong Kong (AXA) continuously enhances its services to working individuals with a commitment to safeguarding all aspects of their physical and mental wellbeing. To enhance mental health support and to make related services and treatments more accessible to all insured employees and their dependents, AXA introduces two new services to its Employee Benefits insurance customers in Hong Kong[1] today. These comprise an exclusive mind health network encompassing General Practitioners (GP) with a psychology qualification, psychiatrists and clinical psychologists, and an innovative digital one-stop psychological consultation platform named Mind Healer on Emma by AXA mobile app.

Exclusive mind health network to provide professional and tailored counselling

AXA understands that searching for suitable and reliable mind health specialists may possibly create an additional burden for people struggling with mental stress. To help alleviate this situation, AXA has assembled the market's most comprehensive list of healthcare professionals ranging from GPs with psychology qualifications to certified psychiatrists and clinical psychologists in 27 locations across Hong Kong to provide the professional counselling services. More mind health specialists will be invited to join the network in the coming future. The network list is readily available to the insured employees and dependents of AXA's Employee Benefits insurance policies[1] via platforms including Employee Benefits Portal and the Emma by AXA app, significantly enhancing the accessibility of mental health consultation services for those in need. Moreover, those insured and their dependents are entitled to the benefits of psychiatric treatment and psychological counselling currently provided by the specialists within the AXA's exclusive mind health network[2].

Mind Healer - One-stop online consultation platform for instant mental health assessment and support

Readily available support is essential to sustaining a healthy mind. To accompany insured individuals on a journey to restoring mental health and achieving all-round wellbeing, AXA is thus launching Mind Healer on Emma by AXA to provide assistance to insured employees of AXA's Employee Benefits policies[1] who are suffering from stress or negative emotions. In partnership with TheraTalk, Hong Kong's first technology-based psychological services provider, the user's mental status can be assessed through Mind Healer. After completing a simple assessment, a counsellor will be assigned to the user for online text counselling according to the assessment result. Starting from today, all insured employees are offered an exclusive 5-day Mind Healer free trial on Emma by AXA during the 30-day trial period. After the trial period, employees can opt to subscribe to Mind Healer's paid services to continue usage of the platform.[3]

For more information on the new services of AXA Employee Benefits, please visit: https://www.axa.com.hk/en/employee-benefits-tailor-made

[1] Applicable to designated AXA Employee Benefits insurance policies in Hong Kong only. [2] Co-payment for the mind health consultation is different from GP or Specialist (SP) consultation in the network. Benefit is up to each member's entitlement under GP and SP. Members will be informed of the charges upon making appointment or registration. [3] Relevant terms and conditions apply

