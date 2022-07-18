AXA introduces the "BeOnTrack Programme", an all-in-one solution for participants to restore and build a healthy lifestyle

Expert trio to formulate health improvement plans through professional consultations, self-monitoring and laboratory tests

HONG KONG, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau (AXA) today announced the launch of its "BeOnTrack Programme" ("BeOnTrack" or the "Programme"). At only HKD10 per day[1], the expert trio will help formulate solutions, supporting participants to achieve their health goals and live healthier lives in a 12-month programme. Participants can enjoy the all-in-one solution, including comprehensive health consultations, laboratory tests as well as having the convenience of checking their latest progress and reviewing the health metrics via the "Emma by AXA" app. Participants can also make consultation appointments through this digital platform, making it easy to manage their health and wellbeing.



AXA’s “BeOnTrack Programme” helps participants reshape their lifestyle in a healthy way through the comprehensive support of an expert team.

BeOnTrack, launched by AXA in partnership with DrGo and EC Healthcare, comes with reboot plans that suit the participant's needs, including monitoring and managing blood pressure, blood glucose and body weight. By combining the professional advice from expert trio, participants will progressively alter their eating habits and physical activity patterns to improve their health and to prevent possible diseases. In doing so, AXA aims to help participants minimise potential medical expenses through this Programme, thereby avoiding additional financial burden and pressure put on their family. "BeOnTrack" truly underscores AXA's commitment to be a lifelong partner to the customers.

This Programme, supported by the expert trio, offers the following one-stop features:

1) Personalised support from medical and healthcare professionals

The expert trio, comprising of family doctors, dietitians and personal trainers, will conduct in-person consultation sessions with each participant to formulate personalised and tailored health reboot plans for managing blood pressure, blood glucose or body weight. The programme will start off with a family doctor consultation session for a comprehensive health assessment. The dietitian and personal trainer will then make recommendations on future diet and exercise routines in subsequent sessions. Additionally, a range of specialised laboratory tests are available to participants subject to their plan options. The test results will help the expert team to better understand the overall health conditions and accurately evaluate individual health progress to provide relevant health advice. The team will formulate the most effective health improvement plan with necessary adjustments.

2) Fully automated digital monitoring device to keep track of real-time health metrics

Depending on the reboot plan of the participant's choice for blood pressure, blood glucose or body weight, participants can leverage a digital self-monitoring device to monitor their health metrics with real-time synchronisation to the digital health platform. These automatic recording and tracking feature enable the expert trio to make appropriate adjustments to the health improvement plan to help participants reach their health goals more easily and effectively over the course of the one-year programme. Moreover, the devices also present helpful information to reflect health status, and trigger personal notifications and reminders to prompt for health check-ups when abnormal health metrics are detected in order to prevent illness before it strikes.

'Skinny Fat' becomes prevalent while half of the Hong Kong's adult population is obese or overweight

According to data from the Department of Health, nearly half of the adult population in Hong Kong is classified as obese or overweight[2]. More importantly, 'Skinny Fat' is a health problem which has less public awareness. This condition refers to people facing central obesity or exceeding body fat percentage even through their body weight falls within the standard range and they may have a slim appearance. An Asian study also stated that Skinny Fat people have a higher risk of having high blood pressure and diabetes[3], thereby creating potential threats to their health. Furthermore, one out of four Hong Kong people suffers from high blood pressure[4], which can cause severe health problems, including increased risk of stroke, coronary heart disease and congestive heart failure, and chronic kidney disease.

Emily Li, Chief Employee Benefits & Wellness Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, "There were a total of 2.16 million chronic disease patients in Hong Kong last year[4], representing about 30% of the total population. Among them, most were suffering from high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes that was caused by obesity or unhealthy lifestyle habits. In view of this, AXA has launched the 'BeOnTrack Programme' to help our participants reshape their lifestyle through the comprehensive support of an expert team. The Programme aims to enhance the public's overall health standards and prevent health problems from emerging through changes in daily habits. This can help reduce their future medical expenses and avoid adding financial burden and related pressures on their family. At AXA, our strategic ambition is to transition from not only being a payer but also a partner to our customers. We want to go the extra mile for our customers to launch products that best meet their needs while offering all-round care for their holistic health."

From now until Dec 31 2022, participants joining "BeOnTrack" can enjoy a series of exciting rewards, including an extra HKD2,000 premium refund upon enrolment of designated AXA critical illness insurance plans, and an extra 10% premium refund upon enrollment of designated AXA medical insurance plans on top of preveiling offers. In addition, the first 100 "BeOnTrack" participants will also enjoy a 50% discount on purchasing the designated self-monitoring devices.

At AXA, our purpose is to "Act for human progress by protecting what matters" and in so doing, we want to provide comprehensive care for our customers' physical and mental health. Besides "BeOnTrack", AXA has also launched a series of free holistic wellness support services on AXA BetterMe through the "Emma by AXA" app. Furthermore, with the understanding of the tremendous pressure faced by the hard working people of Hong Kong, AXA has introduced an exclusive mind health network and Mind Healer, an innovative digital one-stop psychological consultation platform, to enhance mental health support for its Employee Benefits customers.

For more information about the Programme, please visit: https://www.axa.com.hk/en/be-on-track

[1] BeOnTrack will last for 12 months. Participants are required to pay for a lump-sum fee of HKD3,650 for one year and purchase the designated self-monitoring device separately along with the chosen plan. [2] According to "Report of Population Health Survey 2014/15" by the Department of Health. [3] Data from 2019 study "Associations between normal weight central obesity and cardiovascular disease risk factors in Japanese middle-aged adults: a cross-sectional study". [4] According to "The Thematic Household Survey Report No. 74" by the Census and Statistics Department.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 50 markets and serving 95 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers offering integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance, our goal is to be the insurance and holistic wellness partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve.

At the core of our service commitment is continuous product innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers and leveraging technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first insurer in Hong Kong and Macau to address the importance of mental health through different products and services such as offering free mindfulness practice resources through Mind Charger which is fully accessible to our customers and the public via our holistic wellness platform AXA BetterMe.

AXA also takes part in a wide range of ESG initiatives and programmes both globally and locally. AXA Group established AXA Climate School and Net-Zero Insurance Alliance in 2021 and set out various global green targets such as reaching €26 billion in green investments by 2023 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2025. In Hong Kong, AXA pledges to reduce paper usage via digitisation and is the first insurer to join the 'Green Monday ESG Coalition'. As of Feb 2022, AXA Hong Kong's green investments have exceeded HKD4 billion. We strive to contribute to a sustainable future as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

