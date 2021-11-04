AXA introduces an innovative "Energy Saving Campaign"

Customers can win a chance to get a HKD50 supermarket coupon upon energy consumption reduction

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 4 November 2021 - AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA") launches an innovative "Energy Saving Campaign" to encourage customers to "Go Green" by saving energy and reducing carbon emissions in our daily lives. We hope to combat climate change with collective actions.

From now until 31 January 2022, eligible customers of our general insurance plans[1] can win a chance to get a HKD50 supermarket e-coupon[2] by completing a simple registration via AXA's designated website (link ) and uploading an electricity bill(s)[3] which show(s) a reduction of the average daily electricity consumption in any one month or two months between September to December 2021, compared to the same month(s) in 2020.

AXA has always been adhering to the purpose of "Act for human progress by protecting what matters". We support sustainable development through our product offerings, digital transformation and community activities. With our commitments and actions towards sustainability, we have become the first insurer to join the "Green Monday ESG Coalition" earlier this year to combat climate change for a sustainable and resilient future.

The above is for reference only. Terms and conditions applied.

For more information on the "Energy Saving Campaign", please visit: www.axa.com.hk



