Free training to help young leaders to be truly future-ready by getting climate-ready

HONG KONG, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau (AXA) launches "AXA Climate School for university students in Hong Kong", a free online course for all full-time university undergraduates in Hong Kong. Climate change is the biggest health risk facing humanity in the 21st century. Knowledge about climate change has become a new essential skill that all future leaders must have. Through this initiative, AXA aims to let university students learn about climate change and its impacts on health, society and economy as well as to motivate them to be climate-ready for a sustainable future. Participants will be issued an electronic certificate upon completion of the course, which will add value to their resume and showcase their global citizen quality.

AXA Climate School for university students in Hong Kong

Course availability: 2 June to 16 September 2022

Eligibility: Full-time university undergraduate students in Hong Kong

Fee: Free-of-charge

Language: English

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China, said, "At AXA, our Purpose is 'Act for human progress by protecting what matters'. We strive to play a leading role in contributing to a sustainable future as an invester, insurer, and exemplary company. Through this initiative, we want to highlight the fact that climate change should not only be a concern of a particular group of people, rather, given its far-reaching impacts, everyone should pay attention to and take action about it. For our younger generations, knowledge of climate change is a must-have leadership skill as a global citizen. With AXA's long-history of being at the forefront of combating climate change, we find it our obligation to share our expertise with our future leaders and help them to be future-ready. We hope this course can help kick-start our young leaders' journey in making their contribution to a greener sustainable future."

Taking the lead in the fight against climate change has been a key mission of AXA. In 2020, we announced sustaining our strong climate leadership as one of the five key strategy pillars in our global strategy. The Group has also set various global green targets such as making green investments to reach €26 billion by 2023, increasing the share of green insurance products, achieving carbon neutrality by 2025, as well as arranging all staffs to receive a 2-hour mandatory training on climate change. AXA Climate School is an comprehensive online programme founded in recent years that provides training for companies across all industries around the world. It enables the companies to upskill and engage their employees to succeed in sustainable transition and build a sustainable future together in their respective fields.

To learn more about the programme, please visit: https://www.axa.com.hk/en/axa-climate-school-university-students

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 50 markets and serving 95 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers offering integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance, our goal is to be the insurance and holistic wellness partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve.

At the core of our service commitment is continuous product innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers and leveraging technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first insurer in Hong Kong and Macau to address the importance of mental health through different products and services such as offering free mindfulness practice resources through Mind Charger which is fully accessible to our customers and the public via our holistic wellness platform AXA BetterMe.

AXA also takes part in a wide range of ESG initiatives and programmes both globally and locally. AXA Group established AXA Climate School and Net-Zero Insurance Alliance in 2021 and set out various global green targets such as reaching €25 billion in green investments by 2023 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. In Hong Kong, AXA pledges to reduce paper usage via digitisation and is the first insurer to join the 'Green Monday ESG Coalition'. As of 2021, AXA Hong Kong's green investments have reached HKD4.4 billion. We strive to contribute to a sustainable future as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

