AXA launches AXA SmartHome Plus eVoucher

HONG KONG, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA") today announced the launch of an insurance eVoucher for its award-winning home insurance - AXA SmartHome Plus, leveraging insurtech to innovate home insurance usage and distribution channel as well as helping more people's homes to get the necessary protection.

Partnered with insurtech company Wesurance Digital Limited ("WDL")[1], AXA "voucherises" AXA SmartHome Plus. The eVouchers, which can be used for applying AXA SmartHome Plus on WDL website (redeem.wdl.com.hk), are available for Joint Electronic Teller Services Limited ("JETCO") corporate partners to purchase as corporate gifts.

This partnership expands the usage of home insurance to become a unique corporate gift especially suitable for the property-related industries.

This innovative product has received positive market response. CoDeco, a technology driven renovation service platform, is taking the lead to utilise the eVoucher to delight customers.

Kenneth Lai, P&C Distribution Director, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, "At AXA, we are committed to continuous product innovation to bring more benefits to the community we serve leveraging insurtech. This insurance eVoucher is a testimony of how digitisation, partnership and a great ecosystem can revolutionise home insurance usage and expand distribution channel. It allows individual customers to have easy access to the protection they need, and supports corporate customers with their business development by turning home insurance into a truly value-added corporate gift."

The above is for reference only. For details of the product, including terms and conditions, please refer to the product brochure.

[1] WDL is registered in accordance with the Insurance Ordinance (Cap. 41) as an insurance agent of AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Limited for distribution of general insurance products in the Hong Kong SAR.

