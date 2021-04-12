AXA launches "Free Double Post-Vaccination Protection" Programme

Eligible customers can enjoy additional hospital cash benefit against AEFI

No prior registration required and free protection up to HKD20,000

HONG KONG, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA") launches the "Free Double Post-Vaccination Protection" Programme ("Programme") to provide free protection to customers against adverse event following immunisation ("AEFI"). From 1 April to 30 June 2021, eligible customers[1] will be offered additional hospital cash benefit with no prior registration required. This Programme applies to all COVID-19 vaccines approved by local health authorities in Hong Kong or Macau.

The hospital cash benefit of the Programme:

A one-off hospital cash benefit of HKD2,000 per day (confined in intensive care unit) and/ or HKD1,000 per day (confined in non-intensive care unit) for up to 10 days [2] will be payable to eligible customer who is confined in a hospital as a result of an AEFI within 14 days after receiving COVID-19 vaccines in Hong Kong or Macau .

At AXA, the Purpose is to "Act for human progress by protecting what matters". Since early last year, AXA has been taking the lead in launching a series of intiaitves to support customers and the community amid the pandemic, such as the first-in-market "Post-Vaccination Protection" Programme, being the first insurer to make "Benefits for Hospital Income (COVID-19)" a standard policy provision for Employee Benefits customers, the launch of the "Protect the Frontline" Programme and the "Support the SME" Programme.

AXA also understand the importance of maintaining a positive attitude during the unpredictable pandemic situation. Thus AXA launched "AXA BetterMe", a holistic wellness platform for body and mind, last year to elevate the physical and mental health of the community and help everyone become a BetterMe. With this newly added "Free Double Post-Vaccination Protection" Programme, AXA hopes to reassure the customers that the company will always be their strong partner to protect them for a better future.

To learn more about the Programme, please contact AXA Customer Service Hotline (852) 2894 4679 (Hong Kong) / (853) 8799 3778 (Macau) during office hours (9am – 5pm, Monday to Friday), or visit www.axa.com.hk/en/axa-novel-coronavirus-outbreak.

Terms and Conditions apply. The above information is for reference only, please refer to the relevant Terms and Conditions for details.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 54 markets and serving 105 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.



As one of the most diversified insurers offering integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance, our goal is to be the insurance and holistic wellness partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve.

At the core of our service commitment is continuous product innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers and leveraging technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first insurer in Hong Kong and Macau to address the important need of mental health through different products and services. For example, the Mind Charger function on our holistic wellness platform "AXA BetterMe", which is available via our mobile app Emma by AXA, is open to not just our customers, but the community at large. We will continue to foster social progress through our product offerings and community investment to support the sustainable development of Hong Kong and Macau.

