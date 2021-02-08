AXA launches "Wealth Ultra Savings Plan (2-year Pay)"

Short premium payment term with low entry fee and high long-term growth

Market-exclusive no aggregate-limit Bonus Lock-in Option to best capture returns

Unlimited times for changing the insured enables wealth accumulation across generations

Up to 4% p.a. guaranteed preferential interest rate for premium prepayment

HONG KONG, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau today announced the launch of "Wealth Ultra Savings Plan (2-year Pay)"("Wealth Ultra (2-year Pay)"), a participating life insurance plan with a short premium payment term of two years. Customers can enjoy sustainable wealth growth with an annual premium as low as USD10,000. If customers choose to pay the 2-year basic plan premium in one go, they can also enjoy a 4% p.a. guaranteed interest rate on the prepaid premium. Key features of Wealth Ultra (2-year Pay) include:

Market-exclusive feature - Bonus Lock-in Option to lock in gains without an aggregate limit for the lock-in rate

Market-exclusive feature - Flexi Continuation Option to support both life protection and legacy planning

An unlimited number of times for changing the insured to pass on wealth across generations

"Wealth Ultra (2-year Pay)"is a limited-time offer, available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Short premium payment term and low entry fee, projected total cash value doubles every 10 years

Wealth Ultra (2-year pay) offers a premium payment term of just 2 years and an annual premium as low as USD10,000, allowing customers to enjoy all benefits of the plan without the burden of a long-term financial commitment. Premiums are guaranteed to remain unchanged throughout the 2-year period. If customers choose to pay the 2-year premium in full at the time of application, they can enjoy up to 4% p.a. guaranteed interest rate on the prepaid premium, generating attractive additional returns in the current low interest rate environment.

Apart from the guaranteed cash value, Wealth Ultra (2-year pay) also provides two types of non-guaranteed bonuses – the reversionary bonus and the terminal bonus. Starting from the 6th policy year, the total cash value[1] is projected to double every 10 years on average; and from the 82nd policy year, the total Internal Rate of Return (IRR) for each policy year is expected to exceed 7%[2].

Market-exclusive feature 1: No aggregate limit for bonus lock-in rate to best capture market returns

Wealth Ultra (2-year pay) Bonus Lock-in Option allows customers to transfer the reversionary bonus and terminal bonus to the bonus lock-in account, without partially surrendering their policies. They can thus turn the non-guaranteed bonus into guaranteed and earn up to 4% p.a. interest[3] from it, avoiding potential changes to the returns posed by market fluctuations and accelerating their wealth accumulation.

Wealth Ultra (2-year pay) is particularly unique in the market as it offers no lifetime aggregate limit for the lock-in rate. Customers can pass on the policy to future generations without having to worry about exhausting the lock-in rate. The plan also provides flexibility for customers to withdraw part or all of the value from the bonus lock-in account anytime according to their needs.

Market-exclusive feature 2: Flexi Continuation O ption to support both life protection and legacy planning

Wealth Ultra (2-year pay) allows changing the insured for an unlimited number of times without affecting the policy value. The insured period can be updated to age 138 of the latest insured, enabling passing on wealth across generations.

The market-exclusive Flexi Continuation Option takes care of both the life protection and legacy planning needs of customers. They can designate a contingent insured in advance, so in the unfortunate event that the initial insured passed away, the designated contingent insured will become the new insured, and the pre-assigned portion of the policy value will be passed on accordingly for wealth accumulation; and the remaining portion will be payable to the designated beneficiaries in the form of compassionate benefit for immediate financial support.

Mr. Kevin Chor, Chief Life and Health Insurance Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, "Last year we launched Wealth Ultra Savings Plan and received very positive feedback and a number of awards. COVID has affected the global market environment, disrupting the wealth management plans of many. We understand that customers are hoping to achieve long-term financial growth with short-term commitments, therefore we launch Wealth Ultra Savings Plan (2-year pay) this year, providing them with competitive returns without requiring a long-term payment. The plan comes with a Bonus Lock-in Option which enables customers to capture market returns and not be affected by market volatility. Together with the unlimited times for changing the insured and Flexi Continuation Option, customers can enjoy the benefits of protection and cross-generation wealth accumulation all at the same time."

For more information on Wealth Ultra Savings Plan (2-year pay) , please visit: www.axa.com.hk

The above is for reference only. For details of the product, including terms and conditions, please refer to the product brochure.

[1] Total cash value is the sum of guaranteed cash value, non-guaranteed cash value of reversionary bonus and non-guaranteed cash value of terminal bonus. [2] The total IRR is rounded to the nearest percentage. Please refer to the relevant product brochure for detailed assumptions and conditions. [3] The interest rate is non-guaranteed and may be changed by AXA at its discretion from time to time without prior notice. [4] AXA Corporate Solutions, AXA Matrix Risk Consultants, AXA Insurance Company, and AXA Art with AXA XL's insurance and reinsurance operations combined [5] AXA Hong Kong Brand Preference Tracking Report 2019

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau, a member of the AXA Group, prides itself on serving over 1.5 million customers[1] with our superior products and services. AXA is the top-tier life insurer in Hong Kong with the longest history[2] and is ranked No. 2 in insurance - life, health (stock) category worldwide[3]. In addition to being the No. 1 global Property & Casualty commercial lines insurer[4], we are the No. 1 most considered insurance brand in Hong Kong[5]. We are also one of the largest health protection providers in Hong Kong and Macau.

AXA is one of the most diversified insurers, providing a full range of coverage for individual and commercial customers. We offer all-round, integrated solutions across Life, Health and Property & Casualty to address all our customers' insurance needs.

As an innovative insurer, we leverage on Big Data and AI to transform the customer experience end-to-end, making insurance simpler and more personal. We continue to drive innovation notably in health and protection, supporting customers in prevention, treatment and recovery.



We also believe it is our inherent responsibility to support the communities in which we operate. AXA Foundation is our flagship corporate social responsibility programme covering all our efforts in promoting holistic wellbeing and supporting the underprivileged to create a positive and lasting impact in the communities of Hong Kong and Macau.

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 - "Risk factors and risk management" of AXA's Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2019, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA's business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.