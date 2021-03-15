AXA rolls out new global brand campaign to inspire confidence and progress　Hong Kong selected as the first in Asia to unveil the creatives

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 15 March 2021 - Embodying its "Know You Can" brand signature, AXA announces today the launch of its new global brand campaign, with Hong Kong being the first market in Asia to activate a series of promotion.









The campaign brings to life AXA's new Purpose, "Act for human progress by protecting what matters", evolving the meaning of the brand's promise from empowering an individual's self-belief towards being an enabler of progress through collective and connected confidence. In doing so, it seeks to make the brand a trusted, reliable beacon for its stakeholders.

The current global pandemic has had a massive impact on the physical and mental health of people around the world, including in Asia, posing unprecedented disruptions to daily life. The new brand campaign is built around a message of optimism: "When you feel confident you can go far. When you feel protected by AXA you can go further." Know You Can.

The importance of confidence in enabling progress reflects a sentiment that strongly resonates with the current situation, encouraging people to look beyond the crisis and project themselves into the future. At the heart of the campaign is a short film focused on AXA's commitment to supporting its customers, small-to-medium enterprises and the wider community, giving them the confidence to move forward. This will be accompanied by a series of vignettes that further illustrate AXA's efforts across its health, property and protection, and life and savings business lines.

"This new brand campaign underscores AXA's continuous commitment to being a true partner for our customers and helping them to achieve their goals. We hope to inspire people with this impactful campaign to embrace the future with confidence and build a better world together." said Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Hong Kong and Macau.

Hong Kong is selected to be the first in Asia to roll out the global brand campaign across TV, digital and social media, and on outdoor billboards at strategic locations.

"We are proud and delighted to be the first Asian market to launch this powerful brand campaign. To further reinforce our brand promise 'Know You Can' among Hong Kong citizens and build up the impact of this meaningful brand campaign, we will also introduce a series of local inspiring true stories surrounding the themes of Climate Change, BetterMe and Health throughout this year." said Andrea Wong, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer of AXA Hong Kong and Macau.





ABOUT AXA HONG KONG AND MACAU

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 57 markets and serving 108 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.



As one of the most diversified insurers offering integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance, our goal is to be the insurance and healthy living partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve.



At the core of our service commitment is continuous product innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers and leveraging technology and digital transformation.



We embrace our responsibility to be a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first insurer in Hong Kong and Macau to address the important need of mental health through our holistic wellness platform "AXA BetterMe", available via our mobile app Emma by AXA to not just our customers, but also the community at large. We will continue to foster social progress through our product offerings and community investment to support the sustainable development of our community.



