AXA unveils "Know You Can" local hero video series in Hong Kong, 12-year-old youth climate activist to advocate for Go Green

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 June 2021 - AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA") is pleased to announce the launch of the first "Know You Can" local hero video on World Environment Day (5 June 2021) featuring Lance Lau, a Hong Kong-based 12-year-old youth climate activist, to highlight the imminent threat of climate change. It calls out that, just like Lance, with confidence, passion and actions, we can make a positive difference as a community to protect our earth. The video will be promoted through digital, social media channels and AXA website, together with useful green tips for everyone to join hands with AXA and pitch in the "Go Green" movement.









In Lance's view, big change begins with little things. This echoes AXA's strong belief in combating climate change. AXA has pledged to join forces with local communities to achieve the global "Net Zero" goal through a series of green actions and community projects across various areas.

Through this kick-off video, AXA hopes to inspire and encourage customers to support "Go Green" in their everyday life including subscribing to the e-services in Emma by AXA and replacing physical policy documents with eStatements / eAdvices.





Andrea Wong, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer of AXA Hong Kong and Macau , said, "Climate change poses a serious threat to our environment and everyone has a role to play to help build a more sustainable future. We are delighted to launch this powerful local hero series as an extension of our global brand campaign to further reinforce our brand promise 'Know You Can' and bring to life our Purpose 'Act for human progress by protecting what matters'. Through such a genuine story of Lance, we hope to inspire people to embrace the future with confidence and combat climate change together. Lance's video is only the first in our 'Know You Can' video series, we will be sharing more stories of local heroes who have demonstrated the power of leveraging confidence to create a better world."





For more details of this brand campaign, please visit www.axa.com.hk

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 54 markets and serving 105 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers offering integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance, our goal is to be the insurance and holistic wellness partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve.

At the core of our service commitment is continuous product innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers and leveraging technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first insurer in Hong Kong and Macau to address the important need of mental health through different products and services. For example, the Mind Charger function on our holistic wellness platform "AXA BetterMe", which is available via our mobile app Emma by AXA, is open to not just our customers, but the community at large. We will continue to foster social progress through our product offerings and community investment to support the sustainable development of Hong Kong and Macau.

