Axi Select Traders Share Their Experience So Far on Axi’s Capital Allocation Program in New Podcast Series Axi Select Talks

SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last summer, leading global Forex and CFD broker Axi launched Axi Select, a pioneering capital allocation program offering ambitious traders the opportunity to progress into professional trading. Over the past year, thousands of traders have joined Axi Select, and now, they are sharing their success stories through a new series Axi Select Talks.



“First of all, you don’t have to pay a subscription fee, just a minimum deposit. And they really give you the chance to earn money… They have a few clear rules that make sense for both parties, and not just for the broker,” says Gerald Wintersberger, software engineer, when talking about Axi Select. As a seasoned trader, he is the first to reach Pro stage and is making steady advancement towards securing $1,000,000 in funding. Stories of other traders like Gerald would be featured in the Axi Select Talks podcast series.

Following the recent chaos that has shaken the prop trading industry resulting in numerous firms getting shut down, Axi Select seems to be the most promising choice. The trader-centric model is designed to offer traders a fair pathway to access capital funding up to $1,000,000 USD and the opportunity to earn up to 90% of their profits. Furthermore, traders have the advantage to join the program with zero registration fees, as well as benefit, among others, from unrestrictive trading conditions, and an exclusive trading room.

To view Gerald’s podcast visit:https://youtu.be/bVpYca39e9U

The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader Limited. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. In our dealings with you, we will act as a principal counterparty to all of your positions. This content is not available to AU, NZ, EU and UK residents. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service.

