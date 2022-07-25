Axie Infinity Turns to GeeTest for Balancing Fraud Protection With User Experience

WUHAN, China, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axie Infinity, the frontrunner in blockchain-based play&earn gaming, has chosen GeeTest CAPTCHA solution to preserve crypto assets security and fight mass online bot threats while enhancing the user experience.

Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based game that rewards players with cryptocurrencies which is the first NFT series to reach $4 billion in sales volume and it steadily onboarded millions into Web3. The blockchain ecosystem is thriving, embracing the great success Axie Infinity spurred. Meanwhile, it also faces an increasingly growing number of online fraud threats. GeeTest CAPTCHA solution plays a critical role in preserving crypto exchange security and mitigating bot attacks.

GeeTest has been committed to bringing advanced biometric data and AI-powered bot management technology to the global market and has occupied Top1 market share in APAC and services with over 320,000 enterprises worldwide presently including Airbnb, Nike, HUAWEI, distill, Imperva, etc. Most notably, GeeTest has achieved absolutely comprehensive coverage in the blockchain industry with over 20% of the Top 50 crypto exchanges that chose GeeTest to fight fraud attacks, including BINANCE, FTX, Poloniex, crypto.com, etc.

"Before GeeTest we used Google reCAPTCHA but had issues getting it to support all devices. Sometimes the CAPTCHA would not load on client devices preventing them from logging in. GeeTest has resolved this issue while preventing mass bot signup," said the Sky Mavis security team.

About GeeTest

GeeTest combines biometric data and artificial intelligence technology to provide the most intelligent and robust bot mitigation solution that frees your website, mobile apps, and APIs from malicious traffic, helping solve complex and changing security situations and create a seamless experience for users. Currently, GeeTest has operations around the world and cooperates with over 320,000 enterprises worldwide. In November 2022 GeeTest was recognized as a selected vendor in Forrester's Now Tech: Bot Management, Q4 2021. GeeTest is passionate about solving bot problems in the smartest way.

visit https://www.geetest.com/en/ or on Twitter @GeetestOfficial

GeeTest protects your business from:

Account Takeover (ATO)

Web Scraping

Denial of Inventory

Card Testing/attacks

Credential Stuffing

Bonus & Gift card abuse

Mass Bot Registration

